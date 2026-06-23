Bismarck Nana Boateng's old prophecy on Adwoa Safo and Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena has resurfaced after the recent shooting incident, leaving the former MP hospitalised

The Ghanaian man of God shared a vision he had regarding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family, detailing an impending danger planned against his two children

The resurfaced spiritual insight from Bismarck Nana Boateng has been met with massive reactions from social media users, with many sharing mixed comments

A past spiritual message by the Ghanaian seer Bismarck Nana Boateng, also known as the Regal Prophet, to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children has resurfaced, causing a stir online.

Ghanaian seer Bismarck Nana Boateng's old prophecy on Adwoa Safo and Akofena resurfaces after the shooting incident. Image credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo, Serwaa Kyeretwie, Okay FM

Source: Facebook

His prophecy came after the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency sustained injuries following a shooting incident reportedly involving her younger brother.

In the video from an interview on Okay FM, the Regal Prophet shared a deep vision he believed was inspired by God, claiming he saw the late leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, ruling over a large crowd in a different world.

According to the man of God, amid the vision, he was gripped with fear when he reportedly saw a dark spirit having a meeting aimed at bringing doom upon either Adwoa Safo or her brother.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr reacts after the Kantanka family announced the final funeral rites for his father, Apostle Safo. Image credit: @konnectedminds, KristoAsafoMission/Facebook

Source: Instagram

“I saw different kinds of kingdoms, and in one of the kingdoms was Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. He was in a different world altogether. I saw a huge crowd around him with different entities,” he said.

“What scared me regarding the vision was a conversation that went on in the spiritual world about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children, Adwoa Safo and Akofena,” he added.

“If they don't pray hard, either before or after the burial of their father, we might not hear good news because a certain hand needs one of them to come and accompany Papa in the spiritual world. If they don't take action, what I am saying will happen.”

According to the man of God, he was sweating profusely when he came out of the vision, insisting that there was some spiritual direction for them to avert the impact of the vision.

The resurfaced message from the Regal Prophet has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Bismarck Nana Boateng delivering the prophecy is below:

Bismarck Nana Boateng's prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the Ghanaian seer's old prophecy resurfaced amid the Safos’ dispute.

Adum Vida wrote:

“Hmm, they need prayers.”

Ohemaa Kaakyire wrote:

“Never joke with prophecies, even if the person is very young. God bless you, MOG.”

Francis Nana Osei wrote:

“This prophecy is almost the same as the one of Ajagurajah that one of his children will be picked up if they don't come together.”

Watch the TikTok video of a similar prophecy from the Ghanaian spiritual leader, Ajagurah, below:

Kwadwo Akofena reacts to family's funeral arrangement

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Kwadwo Safo Kantanka had announced his final funeral rites at a press conference on May 11, 2026.

The family spokesperson, Nana Kwabena Karikari, said the burial was scheduled for June 25, 2026, warning against any 'unofficial communications'.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, who was reportedly at odds with the family after his father's death, appeared during the announcement and also reacted later.

Source: YEN.com.gh