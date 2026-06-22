Prophet Roja has sent an important message to the Ghana Football Association ahead of Ghana vs England showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The man of God raised questions about the Black Stars' captain, pleading that he sit on the bench, as he claimed the hearts of supporters are at risk

Prophet Roja's controversial plea to the GFA has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their mixed opinions

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Renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Prophet Roja, has sent advice to the Ghana Football Association as the Black Stars prepare towards their second match with England.

Prophet Roja sends a message to the Ghana Football Association ahead of the Ghana vs England match amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media on Sunday, June 21, 2026, Prophet Roja, who was addressing his congregation, appealed to the GFA president and other authorities, claiming Jordan Ayew should be allowed to play the Ghana vs England match.

"We are pleading with the GFA president and those in authority, we do not want Jordan Ayew. Sometimes you should listen to us. Jordan Ayew can still hold on to the captain's band, but he should sit on the bench,” he said.

According to the clergyman, the hearts of Black Stars supporters are at risk, given the captain's performance in the country's game against Panama.

Prophet Roja speaks about having heartache during the Ghana vs Panama clash in the FIFA World Cup. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Reflecting on Ghana's opening match, he noted that he experienced a heartache, adding that many supporters would have ended up in the hospital if not for the prayers of some Ghanaians.

The clergyman indicated that the football style of Jordan Ayew seems to play with the hearts of observers

“The hearts of many are at risk. He has been falling too much. He has been playing with our hearts. During Ghana's match against Panama, if not for the prayers of some Ghanaians, many supporters may have been hospitalised,” he added.

Prophet Roja further called on all men of God and Ghanaians to come together and pray for the Black Stars as they prepare to face England.

The X video of Prophet Roja issuing the message to the Ghana Football Association is below:

Prophet Roja's GFA message sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Prophet Roja advised GFA not to play Jordan Ayew in the Ghana vs England clash.

God Fada wrote:

“Sometimes there's something that we need to understand that there's time for everything. Their father is no longer playing the way the young man played before. If he's tired, he can set for the new ones to play even though he can do wonders at the time you don't expect.”

El Farmz wrote:

“Jordan qualified the Black Stars for the World Cup.”

Nhyiraba Jayson wrote:

“Ghanaians refuse to think and refuse to understand time and season, you have to understand that in life, it is not every day that you will get it like the way u always get it. Jordan might score goals for our next match.”

Fearless Shay wrote:

“It is true ooo. We all know within ourselves that he is not performing.

Ama Dotty wrote:

“Aww, finally someone has spoken out my mind here.”

Khaan wrote:

“Jordan is really good when it comes to creating fouls in the opponent's area… he is very good.”

Keke wrote:

“Yes, exactly. If he needs the band, he should wear it and stay on the bench.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing a prediction about the USA and the UK is below:

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh