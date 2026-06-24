Telvin Sowah's old prophecy on Ghana's group stage scoreline has resurfaced after the Black Stars' 0-0 draw with England

Despite his correct predictions, the man of God made a statement that has sparked confusion among concerned Ghanaians

Social media has erupted with comments as many football enthusiasts have shared their mixed opinions on Telvin Sowah's prophecy

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei's earlier prediction on Ghana's group-stage scoreline has resurfaced after the Black Stars' draw with England.

Ghanaian seer Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy on Ghana's group stage scores resurfaces after a 0-0 draw with England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the Black Stars had their second match against the Three Lions in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What many had anticipated as a clear win for England took a turn when the game ended in a goalless draw.

The match saw Ghana's team playing a very defensive game, successfully preventing their opponent from scoring.

Watch the YouTube video showing the highlights of the Ghana vs England showdown:

Telvin Sowah's Ghana's group stage scoreline resurfaces

In a video from an interview on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei spoke on what he claimed would be the outcome of Ghana's three matches in the Group L stage.

According to the Ghanaian man of God, all Black Stars games would end 1:0, 0:0, or 1:0.

True to Prophet Telvin's words, the first two games of Ghana turned out just as predicted, with many believing his spiritual message had come to pass.

However, the man of God made a controversial statement which has sparked confusion among football lovers.

He said:

“It will be three matches, and Ghana is coming home, 1:0, 0:0, 1:0, we colonise England, and then we take it from there.”

Analysing the remark of the nation’s team coming home after the group stage, as stated by Telvin Sowah, many believe his prediction might have been made against Ghana instead; however, others believe the Black Stars colonised England as he claimed.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's remarks came after Ghana's former coach Otto Addo was sacked, where he indicated that there had been a breach of time.

Speaking in a series of videos, the man of God indicated that there was a possibility to tamper with time, adding that he was still working on what he called a catalyst.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei delivering his Group L stage prediction is below.

Telvin Sowah's resurfaced prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Telvin Sowah Adjei's prediction about Ghana's group stage scoreline resurfaced, and below are some comments.

Sir Stonewell wrote:

“Does it mean Ghana will win the next match by 1:0? If that is the case, then Ghana will qualify, so why is he saying we will come back home? I am confused.”

King Ken wrote:

“Even if the last match doesn’t end as he said, he has done well. If it were a prediction, let’s be honest, who would have predicted 0:0 for England vs Ghana? God has been faithful. He has consistently been positive against England.”

PlumbFix wrote:

“But he meant Ghana will lose by 1:0, 0:0, 1:0 or?”

Kofi Boateng Owusu Afriyie wrote:

“The 49th-minute goal didn't come ooo. Only playing mind games.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had sparked reactions after predicting the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions, with Arsenal going on to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh