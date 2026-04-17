Ghanaian man of God Telvin Adjei Sowah sparked reactions after predicting a difficult clash for Arsenal ahead of their title-deciding game

Speaking on Okay FM, he warned that the April 19, 2026, match against Manchester City would be tough and hinted at potential challenges for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the potential outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian prophet, Telvin Adjei Sowah, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a prophecy about Arsenal for the remainder of the 2025/2026 English Premier League (EPL) season.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Shares Prophecy About Arsenal's EPL Title Chances Ahead of Man City Clash

Source: Facebook

The man of God appeared on Nana Romeo’s Okay FM show, Ekwansodwoodwoo, on Friday, April 17, 2026, ahead of the blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday, April 19.

The match, coming with only a few games left to the end of the season and with only a few points separating the teams, has essentially been billed as the clash for the title.

Statistically, the winner of the tie has a higher chance of lifting the EPL trophy come the end of the season.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Romeo asked the prophet to help Arsena lift the EPL title to avoid facing too much mockery.

Prophet Telvin Sowah replied that based on what he was seeing, Sunday was going to be a tough outing for Arsenal.

He specifically mentioned that Antoine Semenyo was going to be a big problem for the Gunners to handle.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below.

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's Arsenal-Manchester City prediction

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy shared by Telvin Sowah regarding the upcoming titanic EPL game.

Street Pooley said:

"That means Manchester City will score Arsenal."

Yhaw maybhorn wrote:

"Ask him when Barca will win the Champions League 😍?"

Johnson commented:

"What is City doing that gives them energy for their last ten games? We need to find out."

Kobisman 🇬🇭 said:

"Ask him for the score line for us. If we can’t win the league, at least we will have something in our pocket, please 🙏."

Source: YEN.com.gh