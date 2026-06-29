Popular seer Karma President has released an ominous prophecy about the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s knockout stage matches

The spiritual message came after the national team qualified from the Group L stage in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

Karma President's dire prophecy has caught the attention of social media users, sparking reactions as many backlashed him

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Ghanaian seer Karma President has delivered a doom prophecy about the Black Stars amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaian seer Karma President delivers a dire prophecy about Black Stars ahead of the knockout stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Karma President

Source: TikTok

On Friday, June 26, 2026, before Ghana's clash against Croatia in their last group stage match in Philadelphia, US, FIFA announced that the nation's team had qualified for the round of 32.

The Black Stars' victory came after two solid games against Panama and England, despite Ghana's 2:1 defeat in their final match.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Black Stars played their first group match, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama.

In their second match, which took place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Boston, Ghana faced a tougher game against the Three Lions of England and managed to hold them to a goalless draw.

Amid preparation for the Black Stars' knockout stage match against Colombia on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 am GMT, a doom prophecy has been released by Karma President.

The Facebook post of FIFA announcing Ghana's qualification is below.

Karma President drops Ghana Black Stars prophecy

In a video dated June 28, 2026, Karma President stated that, from a vision, two out of the Black Stars playing for Ghana in the ongoing tournament are in coffins.

Just as he always noted, being in a casket is associated with bad news and doom.

“Two of the Black Stars who are currently participating in the World Cup are in a coffin,” he said.

“I don't want to mention their name now to cause fear and panic wherever they are, and so I will unveil them once their tournament is over,” he added.

According to Karma President, the vision stemmed from a familiar spirit from their family pattern trying to bring negativity across their path.

The TikTok video of Karma President delivering the prophecy is below.

Karma President's Black Stars prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Karma President released the prophecy about the Black Stars, and below are some of the comments.

OGee wrote:

“Eiiiii...hmmmm.”

Cyndy wrote:

“Please do something to help them. We need them.”

Henry wrote:

“This man too, why? Everyday someone is in a coffin.”

Lovely Queenstar wrote:

“Seer, please let them know once they are done with the ball and tell them what to do just as you said because they are our national footballers.”

Ghanaian seer Karma President's past prophecy about Sarah Adwoa Safo resurfaces after the recent shooting incident on June 21, 2026. Image credit: Karma President, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Karma President's dire Adwoa Safo prophecy surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President's past prophecy about Adwoa Safo emerged on the internet after a shooting incident linked to her family dispute.

The former Member of Parliament was hospitalised after a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

Source: YEN.com.gh