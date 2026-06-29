Medikal and his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby, have made a reunion appearance years after their love story ended in an unexpected breakup

The adorable encounter between the two former love birds came during Ghana's last group stage match against Croatia on June 27, 2026

The video has gone viral on social media, captivating attention and triggering widespread reactions among the fans of the two Ghanaian artists

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The saying that football brings unity has been proven right by the two Ghanaian artists, Medikal and Sister Derby, after a romantic video of the duo went viral during the Ghana vs Croatia showdown, years after their breakup.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal's romantic encounter with Sister Derby during the Ghana vs Croatia match in Philadelphia trends years after the breakup. Image credit: ShowbizGh

Source: Facebook

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, the Ghana Black Stars played their final group stage match against Croatia in Philadelphia, US, in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the team's 2:1 loss to Croatia, the season seemed to have brought unity among football lovers and Ghanaians as a whole.

One of the moments that caught the attention of many on social media was an adorable encounter between Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, and Sister Derby, also known in private life as Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu.

In a video sighted on social media, the two former lovebirds, who rocked their Ghana jerseys, were seen exchanging pleasantries.

Medikal and Derby hugged passionately, triggering many to ask if they are back together as lovers.

The TikTok video of Sister Derby and Medikal’s adorable encounter is below:

Medikal and Sister Derby’s love story

Before 2018, the former celebrity couple had one of the most talked-about relationships in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The Ghanaian rapper and singer were always spotted together, giving fans relationship goals.

What many thought would end in marriage unexpectedly ended in a break-up, bringing sadness among their fans.

Things were believed to have turned sour between Medikal and Sister Derby, sparking them to eventually part ways.

After many years of separation, their recent appearance together has now brought their names back into the spotlight, with fans expressing mixed reactions online.

While some social media users see the moment as a sign of maturity and growth between the two entertainers, others are simply surprised to see them share the same space after such a public breakup, with some asking if they were back together as lovers.

Watch a YouTube video of Medikal and Sister Derby's song together:

Sister Derby and Medikal's video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after the video of Sister Derby and Medikal's adorable encounter went viral, and below are some comments.

Sikayena Edna wrote:

“They were meant for each other.”

Kwadjo_pikes wrote:

“Things we love to see.”

Ruby Nigel Fafa wrote:

“This is very nice. Team Derby, we're happy now.”

Yeboah wrote:

“Are they back together?”

Heavily Pregnant Eazzy and her boyfriend Medikal look adorable together for their trending pregnancy photoshoot. Photo credit: @Eazzy

Source: Instagram

Medikal and Eazzy announce first pregnancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and his girlfriend Eazzy were expecting their first child together.

Female singer Mildred Ashong, popularly called Eazzy, wore a stylish white dress for her viral pregnancy photos.

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo and others have commented on the maternity snaps Eazzy shared on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh