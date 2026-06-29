Nigel Gaisie has clapped back at critics mocking him after his prophecy about South Africa in the ongoing FIFA World Cup appeared to have failed

The celebrated Ghanaian clergyman had predicted that the stated country would be the first country to be eliminated from the tournament

Nigel Gaisie's reply after critics lashed out at him triggered reactions online, as many flooded his comment section to share their thoughts

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Ghanaian pastor Nigel Gaisie has fired back at critics after his dire prophecy about South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup seemingly failed.

Ghanaian pastor Nigel Gaisie blasts critics after his South Africa 2026 FIFA World Cup prophecy appeared to fail. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his official Facebook page on June 18, 2026, the Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel claimed that Bafana Bafana would be the very first country to exit the tournament.

"South Africa will be the first country to exit the tournament.... I pray, win for Chec*** PNG," he emphatically wrote.

Unfortunately, on June 24, 2026, South Africa secured a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

The crucial win earned them four points in Group A, sealing their qualification for the Round of 32 knockout phase for the first time in the country's history.

Following Bafana Bafana's qualification, critics went after Nigel Gaisie, claiming his prophecy had collapsed.

The Facebook post of Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prediction for South Africa's national football team in the 2026 World Cup is below:

Gaisie blasts critics after failed SA prophecy

Following the social media backlash against him, Nigel Geisie has responded to critics, causing a stir.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the clergyman defended the prophetic ministry and urged Ghanaians to stop attacking men of God, noting that only people who are yet to experience an encounter are those who criticise the ministry.

"If you have not experienced a prophet or the prophetic personally before, you will sit on Social media and talk Nkwasiasem," he said.

"Avail yourself to meet a true Prophet of God; then you will appreciate the role and the impact of true prophetism. (God is still speaking)...Leave the prophets alone to do their work," he added.

Nigel Geisie further encouraged his fellow pastors not to be discouraged by criticism, hatred, or public scrutiny, claiming the prophetic calling comes with intense opposition.

He advised ministers to remain courageous, follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and focus on revealing Jesus Christ rather than pleasing public opinion.

"To you, the prophet, know that the prophetic comes with heavy attacks and hate, but be courageous, let the holy spirit lead you always, don't be intimidated by their hate, criticism, and human interest. Reveal Jesus and keep speaking the mind of Jesus Christ only."

"Not all are called unto you, not all will understand spiritual works and protocols. Those who are called to you will take heed of your prophetic inspirations!!... Ghana, a nation that destroys its prophets and calls others who are not prophets...prophets !!!...Have a good week and get close to the prophetic; you will appreciate the prophets and Prophetism very much. God bless every God-sent Prophet, Amen. PNG."

The Facebook post of Nigel Gaisie firing back at critics is below:

Nigel Gaisie's failed prophecy statement sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Nigel Gaisie fired back at critics after his supposed failed prophecy, and below are some of the comments.

Abrantie Kofi Owusu wrote:

"Don't you think prophets of today open doors for them to be attacked?"

David Yentema wrote:

"By their fruits we shall know them."

Daniel Kofi Tsikata wrote:

"The counterfeit ones are making it harder for God's genuine prophets to do their work."

Majesty wrote:

"True man of God, don't mind them."

The Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Agradaa being released has finally come to pass. Image credit: @ Prophet Nigel Gaisie, @ Wehubgh

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Agradaa materialises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie has drawn massive reactions on social media after a throwback prophecy about Nana Agradaa’s freedom resurfaced following news that her jail term had been reduced.

The woman of God secured a successful appeal at the Amasaman High Court months after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Source: YEN.com.gh