Evangelist Prince Adu Asare has caused a stir online after he dropped his final prediction for Ghana's match with Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The clergyman stated that the only game the Black Stars can win in their Group stage is their clash with Panama, but unfortunately, even with that, they will lose

Evangelist Prince Adu Asare’s prediction has added to the already heated debate among football fans on social media regarding who wins the game

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, has made his final prediction about the Ghana vs Panama clash on June 17, 2026.

Ghanaian pastor, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare, predicts Ghana vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2026 match outcome ahead of the crucial clash. Image credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already underway, and the excitement around the tournament keeps building as countries continue to step onto the pitch for their opening games.

As the competition builds momentum, the focus is currently on Ghana’s opening match in Group play against Panama.

With the game set to take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7:00 pm Toronto time, supporters are already expressing confidence in the team’s readiness.

While some believe the squad has what it takes to compete at the highest level, others claim Ghana might lose the match.

Watch the Instagram video of Ghana Black Stars' arrival in Toronto for their first match:

Evangelist Prince Adu’s Ghana vs Panama prediction

In a video shared on social media, Evangelist Prince Adu Asare shared a bold prediction ahead of the Black Stars’ group stage clash against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the man of God, Ghana’s only chance of picking up a win in their group stage will be their game with Panama.

However, he noted that even with that, the country will be defeated. The man of God indicated that despite the country’s effort and determination, the team may fall short and lose the match by 2:1

Evangelist Prince Adu's prediction has already sparked mixed reactions among football fans, with some dismissing his claims, while others sided with him.

The TikTok video of Evangelist Prince Adu Asare sharing this prediction is below:

Prince Adu's Ghana, Panama prediction sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Ghanaian man of God predicted the winner of the match between Ghana and Panama, and below are some of the comments.

Ricchie wrote:

“I strongly believe Ghana is winning the World Cup all hands on.”

Frafra Guy wrote:

“Ghana 3 -1 Panama.”

Kwame wrote:

“This game, Ghana will score 3 goals, but I don't know whether it will end in a draw or a win for Ghana.”

PDG Ackah wrote:

“I have said this several times, and I’m saying it again, Ghana will win 7:1.”

Richard Nii Armah Quaye flies a private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars in the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Panama. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye

Source: Instagram

RNAQ jets to Canada to support Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has caused a stir online after flying his private jet to support the Ghana Black Stars in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Observers who came across the video of RNAQ flooded the comments section to share their mixed reactions, with some showing support for Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh