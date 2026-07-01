A video of veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku sitting roadside in Wuse 2, Abuja, while appearing to talk to himself, circulated widely on social media

His manager, Moses Allen, moved quickly to address public concern, insisting the actor is in the best mental state of his life

Allen explained that Anuku's behaviour reflects his creative personality as an artist, not any cause for alarm

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku's manager has dismissed concerns about the actor's mental health after a viral video showing him sitting alone by a roadside in Abuja sparked widespread speculation online.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku's recent video of him sitting by the roadside sparks reactions about his well-being. Photo: Hanks Anuku.

Source: Instagram

According to Legit.ng, Anuku's manager, Moses Allen, said people should avoid drawing conclusions from the brief clip, insisting the actor is in good health and has "never been in a better mental state."

"So I understand you guys might have seen a video and then care to ask. It's better to ask than to start making presumptions," Allen told Premium Times.

He explained that Anuku's artistic personality is often misunderstood, noting that the actor's behaviour can appear unusual to people unfamiliar with his creative process.

"Hanks is a character; he's an actor. Most of what he does is in a different world of his own. People mistake it for madness or craziness. No. An artist is actually never really normal because your presence is in a different creative realm," Allen said.

Allen also dismissed suggestions that there was anything unusual about the actor sitting by the roadside and talking to himself, saying he could simply have been rehearsing or imagining a scene.

"What is wrong with someone sitting down by the grass and talking to himself while having a drink? Maybe he was rehearsing or imagining a scenario," he added.

Reassuring fans, Allen said he had worked with Anuku for years and was confident about the veteran actor's wellbeing.

"I've been his manager for years. Kindly let the world know that the legend Hanks Chukwuemeka Anuku is sound and has, in fact, never been in a better mental state than now," he said.

The clarification followed the circulation of a video showing the Nollywood veteran sitting near a roadside in Wuse 2, Abuja, dressed in a black top, jeans and sneakers while holding a disposable cup. In parts of the footage, he appeared to be talking to himself, prompting concern among social media users.

Many Nigerians linked the clip to previous reports about the actor's personal struggles and questioned whether he was facing another difficult period.

Allen, however, urged the public to speak to Anuku directly or verify the facts before making assumptions based on short videos circulating online.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Hanks Anuku sitting by the roadside below:

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu joins US Army

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu had enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week military training programme.

Momodu, who announced his new career path online, dedicated his military achievement to family, friends, and supporters, while indicating that he had been inspired by his late father.

His fans and colleagues, including Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Sonia Uche, congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh