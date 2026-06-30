A massive warehouse belonging to the son of renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong was severely damaged following a heavy downpour in Accra

The young businessman took to social media to show the structural damage caused to the facility after the Monday rain

Workers and management have commenced clearing out the remaining items as the structure faces a total structural failure

A Ghanaian businessman and son of prominent politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has counted his losses after heavy rainfall damaged his multi-million cedi warehouse in Accra.

Heavy rains in Accra severely damaged a warehouse owned by Kennedy Agyapong's son Kennyagy. Image credit: Kennyagy/TikTok, GBC Ghana

Source: UGC

The incident occurred following a severe downpour on Monday, leaving the structure in a state of near-total collapse.

The young entrepreneur shared the updates on his personal TikTok account, @kennyagy, on June 29, 2026, to show the extent of the destruction.

In the TikTok video, parts of the building could be seen caved in, forcing the management to immediately evacuate the property.

Kennedy Agyapong’s son counts losses

The video captured the heartbreaking state of the facility as salvaging operations began on the hit property. Despite being the son of one of Ghana's richest politicians, the young man could not hide his distress over the unexpected natural disaster.

"Everything is done. It's even about to collapse. We have to demolish everything," Kennyagy said in the viral TikTok video.

The TikTok video of Kennedy Agyapong's son counting his loss is below.

Ghanaians react to warehouse destruction

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the businessman's post below:

NY_Missah stated:

"Sorry bro... Stay strong."

Unj_ella commented:

"Oops! Sorry about that…this is sooo sad."

Randy_Rich questioned:

"Why build at a waterway?"

Kennyagy replied Randy_Rich:

"It’s not a waterway. This is how much water came to the building."

Presenter quits KenCity Media after 2 decades

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s media company, Kencity Media, has been hit by sad news following the departure of a key figure.

Richard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as DJ Amasharo, has reportedly departed Ashh 101.1 FM in Kumasi after more than two decades to join Fox 97.9 FM, also in the Garden City

The Fabrizio Romano of Ghana’s media landscape, Offei Wonuanie, broke the news of DJ Amasharo’s move in a Facebook post shared on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh