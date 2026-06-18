Celebrated man of God Telvin Sowah Adjei's old prediction on Ghana's group stage scoreline in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has resurfaced

This came after Ghana's much-anticipated opening match against Panama, securing three points after emerging victorious with a 1:0 win

With many believing one of his predictions has been fulfilled, reactions have flooded social media, with football fans sharing their opinions

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei's past prophecy on Ghana's group stage score line has resurfaced after Black Stars' win against Panama.

Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah's past prophecy on Ghana's group stage scores resurfaces after Black Stars win against Panama in their 2026 World Cup opener. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei GFA

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars of Ghana had their opening match with Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

After over 90 minutes of intense football, Ghana won against their opponent by scoring 1:0.

This has sparked massive jubilation among supporters of the Black Stars. Amid the excitement, an earlier prophecy by Telvin Sowah Adjei has resurfaced, with many reflecting on the prediction.

Watch a YouTube video of the Ghana vs Panama highlight.

Telvin Sowah Adjei's resurfaced Ghana prophecy

In the video from an interview on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin shared what he believed would become the fate of the Black Stars in their Group L games.

The celebrated clergyman, who claimed his main aim was for Ghana to colonise England, stated that after three matches, the nation's team would be kicked out.

According to Telvin Sowah, the outcome of all three games would be 1:0, 0:0 and 1:0, respectively.

Unfortunately, he did not disclose the team to whom his prediction would go against; however, he disclosed that there were chances for him to tamper with time and change the results.

"...it is three matches, and we are returning home. The outcome is 1:0, 0:0, 1:0; we add one match to it, and then we colonise England. My main aim is for us to colonise England, and after that, we take it from there. But honestly, I am yet to fulfil certain works..." he said.

Football lovers are reflecting on his prophecy as the Black Stars prepare towards their next match with England on Tuesday, June 23.

While many believe his first prediction has reportedly been fulfilled, others claim he did not predict in favour of Ghana.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei sharing his prediction is below:

Telvin Sowah's resurfaced Ghana prediction sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Sowah Adjei's past prophecy on Ghana's group stage scoreline emerged, and below are some reactions.

Rev. Seer Payo wrote:

“We wait to see.”

Mabel Fiehee wrote:

“This man is good oo.”

James Pencil wrote:

“All hail, Mr Catalyst.”

Genulne wrote:

“Meaning against England, no goal?”

Alfi wrote:

“England vs Ghana… I saw the catalyst shift and Ghana beaten Pctccc.”

Henry wrote:

"But he said we will be coming home, or? This man has made a lot of prophecies. At this point, I am confused."

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had sparked reactions after predicting the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions, with Arsenal going on to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh