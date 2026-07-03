Davido placed a $14,027 bet on Ghana to win their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia in Kansas City on July 3

The Afrobeats star's slip carries total odds of 35.06, meaning a Ghana win could hand him a payout of over $491,000

Ghanaians and football fans flooded Davido's Instagram post with excitement after he publicly backed the Black Stars

Afrobeats superstar Davido has thrown his full weight behind the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown against Colombia.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Davido Stakes $14,000 on Ghana to Beat Colombia in Kansas City

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian musician has placed a $14,027.99 bet on Ghana to come out on top in their game, which comes off in Kansas City at 1:30GMT on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The Grammy-nominated singer shared a screenshot of his Stake.com betting slip on Instagram on July 3, 2026, captioning it with a simple but powerful message: "Ghana win it 🌍 🤞." The post racked up over 49,000 likes within hours.

Davido's big-money bet on Ghana vs Colombia

The slip showed more than just blind faith in the Black Stars. Davido's selections paint a detailed picture of how he expects the match to unfold: Ghana to win, both teams to score, and Colombia to open the scoring. Those three picks combine for total odds of 35.06, meaning if everything goes according to plan, the star is in line to pocket a cool $491,764.46.

It is a bold call, particularly on Colombia striking first, yet the wager signals genuine belief that the Black Stars have what it takes to come back and claim victory.

See Davido's betting slip as shared on his Instagram page below:

2026 FIFA World Cup: Davido Stakes $14,000 on Ghana to Beat Colombia in Kansas City

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Davido's Ghana World Cup bet

The post sparked a wave of responses on Instagram, with Ghanaians and Davido's wider fanbase weighing in from every angle.

@prayetietta wrote:

"14k USD 🌹"

@youngchris390 added:

"Much love ❤️ ❤️ the highest we dey ya back GH GH GH all the way."

@flashdon_ declared:

"Already won OBO GHGHGH."

@picture_randall_rolling offered encouragement:

"With God and alla ew behind us We won already bro @davido"

@iampeppermouth was more sceptical:

"I rather carry Osun FC than put my money on Ghana 😂 GH"

@7aoreedolowu was not convinced either:

"Baba your ticket don cut 🤣🤣"

Colombians hold prayers against Kwaku Bonsam's charm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Colombian fans had climbed Monserrate Hill hours before the Ghana vs Colombia World Cup clash to perform counter-rituals against spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

A Colombian shaman led prayers on the hill, with fans seeking to protect key players like Luis Díaz from any curse placed by the Ghanaian spiritualist.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam had previously claimed he placed a curse on England captain Harry Kane ahead of Ghana's Group L fixture, drawing global attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh