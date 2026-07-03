2026 FIFA World Cup: Davido Stakes $14,000 on Ghana to Beat Colombia in Kansas City
- Davido placed a $14,027 bet on Ghana to win their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Colombia in Kansas City on July 3
- The Afrobeats star's slip carries total odds of 35.06, meaning a Ghana win could hand him a payout of over $491,000
- Ghanaians and football fans flooded Davido's Instagram post with excitement after he publicly backed the Black Stars
Afrobeats superstar Davido has thrown his full weight behind the Black Stars ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown against Colombia.
The Nigerian musician has placed a $14,027.99 bet on Ghana to come out on top in their game, which comes off in Kansas City at 1:30GMT on Saturday, July 4, 2026.
The Grammy-nominated singer shared a screenshot of his Stake.com betting slip on Instagram on July 3, 2026, captioning it with a simple but powerful message: "Ghana win it 🌍 🤞." The post racked up over 49,000 likes within hours.
Davido's big-money bet on Ghana vs Colombia
The slip showed more than just blind faith in the Black Stars. Davido's selections paint a detailed picture of how he expects the match to unfold: Ghana to win, both teams to score, and Colombia to open the scoring. Those three picks combine for total odds of 35.06, meaning if everything goes according to plan, the star is in line to pocket a cool $491,764.46.
It is a bold call, particularly on Colombia striking first, yet the wager signals genuine belief that the Black Stars have what it takes to come back and claim victory.
See Davido's betting slip as shared on his Instagram page below:
Reactions to Davido's Ghana World Cup bet
The post sparked a wave of responses on Instagram, with Ghanaians and Davido's wider fanbase weighing in from every angle.
@prayetietta wrote:
"14k USD 🌹"
@youngchris390 added:
"Much love ❤️ ❤️ the highest we dey ya back GH GH GH all the way."
@flashdon_ declared:
"Already won OBO GHGHGH."
@picture_randall_rolling offered encouragement:
"With God and alla ew behind us We won already bro @davido"
@iampeppermouth was more sceptical:
"I rather carry Osun FC than put my money on Ghana 😂 GH"
@7aoreedolowu was not convinced either:
"Baba your ticket don cut 🤣🤣"
Colombians hold prayers against Kwaku Bonsam's charm
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Colombian fans had climbed Monserrate Hill hours before the Ghana vs Colombia World Cup clash to perform counter-rituals against spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam.
A Colombian shaman led prayers on the hill, with fans seeking to protect key players like Luis Díaz from any curse placed by the Ghanaian spiritualist.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam had previously claimed he placed a curse on England captain Harry Kane ahead of Ghana's Group L fixture, drawing global attention.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh