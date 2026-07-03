Colombian fans climbed Monserrate Hill hours before the Ghana vs Colombia World Cup clash to perform counter-rituals against spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam

A Colombian shaman led prayers on the hill, with fans seeking to protect key players like Luis Díaz from any curse placed by the Ghanaian spiritualist

Nana Kwaku Bonsam had previously claimed he placed a curse on England captain Harry Kane ahead of Ghana's Group L fixture, drawing global attention

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A group of Colombian football fans took their World Cup preparations to a hilltop shrine, climbing Monserrate in an apparent bid to neutralise any spiritual interference from Ghana's celebrated witch doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, ahead of their two nations' 2026 FIFA World Cup encounter.

A now-viral video showed Colombian fans making their way up the iconic hill hours before the scheduled showdown, where a Colombian shaman conducted a ritual in the presence of those gathered.

Colombian fans ascend Monserrate Hill to counter Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam's curse, seeking protection for key players Image credit: El Tiempo/YouTube, @Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Source: UGC

The ceremony was understood to be aimed at protecting key players, including Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz, from any curses allegedly directed at the Colombian squad by Kwaku Bonsam.

Bonsam's curse claims drew global attention

Nana Kwaku Bonsam has found instant fame in the wake of his utterances about Ghana's matches and opponents.

It all started with a series of public statements made by Nana Kwaku Bonsam ahead of Ghana's Group L fixture against England.

The spiritualist announced that he had targeted Three Lions captain Harry Kane, declaring his intention to prevent the Bayern Munich striker from scoring rather than wishing him physical harm.

"I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him.I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana," Bonsam stated.

His claims attracted widespread international coverage. Bonsam subsequently announced that he had lifted the curse, a development he appeared to link to Harry Kane finding the net in matches against Panama and DR Congo.

The Ghana national football team will play the Colombia national football team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 on Friday, July 4, 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Ghana face Colombia at Kansas City

With the spiritual battle lines drawn, Ghana and Colombia are set to meet on Saturday, July 4, at 01:30 at Kansas City Stadium.

The Black Stars arrive at the fixture having already made significant progress in the tournament, and a positive result would further strengthen their knockout stage ambitions.

The Colombian fans' pilgrimage to Monserrate, a site long associated with prayer and religious devotion in the country, underscores the extent to which Bonsam's public profile has resonated beyond Ghana's borders during this World Cup.

Below is a TikTok video showing Colombians praying ahead of the Ghana match

Prophet gives direction to Black Stars players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cameroonian prophet Perez Ndi has urged Ghanaians to pray ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Colombia, warning that a vision he received showed Ghana on the losing end of the fixture.

In a video, he claimed to have foreseen Colombia scoring two goals against the Black Stars, hence calling on the Black Stars players themselves to gather and seek divine intervention before the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh