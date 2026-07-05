Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare shared a message on social media expressing his gratitude and apologies to Ghanaians

His message came after the Ghana Black Stars exited the World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the round of 32

Fans who read the post reacted positively to Benjamin Asare's heartfelt message after the team's loss

Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare shared a touching message with all Ghanaians after the team exited the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32.

The Ghana Black Stars played against Colombia on July 4, 2026, at 1:30 a.m. GMT. The venue for the game was Kansas City Stadium, otherwise known as Arrowhead.

Ghana's goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, writes a message to all Ghanaians after the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

At the end of the game, Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the final round-of-32 match.

Jhon Arias gave the South Americans the lead with a lovely, cushioned finish from close range in the 14th minute

Benjamin Asare apologises to Ghanaians

A few hours after Ghana's defeat in the knockout stage, Benjamin Asare shared a message on his social media pages apologising to Ghanaians and all who supported the Black Stars.

In his message, the goalkeeper appreciated all who supported them and promised a better performance in other tournaments.

"Thank you, Ghana. Your unwavering support meant everything to us. We know we could have done better, and for that, we’re sorry. But this is not the end. We’ll learn, we’ll grow, and we’ll come back stronger."

"Thank you for believing in us. The journey continues. God is here!"

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Benjamin Asare's message to Ghanaian

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Benjamin Asare on social media. Read them below:

Just_order_ said:

"Thank you too 👏👏👏."

Esikwansimah wrote:

"Our bouncing baby boy 🥹 we’re proud of you ❤️❤️❤️."

Africanus.mills said:

"Bro, Saudi team bi they eye you slowly. Let's pray for good news🙏🙌🏽❤️🫂🇬🇭."

Herosoloto wrote:

"They broke my heart 💔😭 when I saw you on the bench. I saw this loss coming 😢 when I saw you on the bench. SM anyway, thank you for sharing your love ❤️ with us, Ben. Keep going higher 🎉 we love you Paah paah paah 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Jeromeopoku said:

"For life is my Life!"

Ms.lenaa_ wrote:

"You made us proud! Thanks for representing us well. Praying for greater heights for you in Jesus' name🙏🏾."

Yawkonadutv said:

"You deserved better."

Gyenisco4real wrote:

"Why y'all didn't tell the coach to bench Jordan Ayew?"

Yaa__yaaa said:

"Look, I am here to tell you that…only you and Brandon, we Ghanaians are not mad and will never be mad at you… It is the rest.😂."

Braimahbel wrote:

"When you’re coming back stronger, please don’t come with the weapon fashioned against us. Come without him. Selah."

Source: YEN.com.gh