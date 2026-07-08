Ghanaian hiplife musician Patapaa has said he is mentoring about 10 young artists from his hometown

The musician said he believes God is using him, thus his continued relevance in the music space

Patapaa noted that several of the young artists are already gaining recognition in Swedru

Ghanaian hiplife musician Patapaa has said he is 'mentoring' about 10 young artists from his hometown of Swedru in the Central Region.

Patapaa speaks about mentoring young artists from Swedru as he shares his vision of supporting the next generation of Ghanaian musicians. Image credit: Patapaa.

Source: Instagram

The One Corner hitmaker shared that he has been working with the young musicians because he believes he has a responsibility to help others pursue their music careers.

Speaking in an interview, Patapaa said he sees his role as an opportunity to help talented musicians gain exposure.

He said:

"I see that God is using me. That is why my name is still relevant. So we're gathering some of the youth and pushing them into the limelight to see what God can do for them."

The X video of Patapaa discussing his plans to mentor young artists from Swedru is shown below.

Patapaa speaks about supporting young artists

When asked how many artists he was mentoring, Patapaa said he was currently working with about 10.

"I have about 10 boys who are even popular in Swedru."

Patapaa, born Justice Amoa, rose to prominence in 2017 after releasing One Corner, which became one of Ghana's biggest songs that year.

The hit earned nominations for Most Popular Song of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Before his breakthrough, he had released songs including Akwaaba, Pozo and Na Abon, but they did not enjoy the same level of commercial success as One Corner.

Patapaa clashes with the hotel staff

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa was seen in a heated confrontation with staff at a hotel.

The viral video appeared to show Patapaa expressing frustration over what seemed to be a poor reception upon his arrival at the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh