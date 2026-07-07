Popular Kumasi-based content creator Fresh Tubor was reportedly involved in an accident on Sunday, July 5, 2026

Fresh Tubor was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi following the near-fatal incident

Kumasi blogger For Us TV shared an update on Fresh Tubor's condition on Monday, July 6, 2026, sparking concerns among fans

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Popular Kumasi-based content creator, TikToker and social media influencer Fresh Tubor is reportedly receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after being involved in a serious road accident on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Popular Kumasi-based content creator Fresh Tubor is reportedly receiving treatment at the hospital after a serious motor accident. Photo source: @fresh_tubor1

Source: TikTok

Kumasi-based blogger For Us TV broke the news in a TikTok video posted on Monday, July 6, 2026, sharing an update on the influencer's condition following what has been described as a near-fatal incident.

What happened to content creator Fresh Tubor?

According to the blogger, Fresh Tubor was in a good health condition despite suffering some injuries to his head and face from the accident.

He noted that the popular content creator was hit by a speeding motorcycle on the streets, where he was about to connect with some of his close associates.

For Us TV stated that Tubor lost consciousness before being rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for treatment.

He said:

"Fresh Tubor has shared with us what led to his accident. He is currently doing well, though a bit in the hospital. He is injured, but it is not all that serious. He suffered an injury to his forehead, and one of his eyes is almost closed."

"From our conversation, he said he was not sitting on his motorbike when the accident happened."

"He saw Koo Tala and others on the streets and decided to park his motor to go and greet them. Two associates of Agadoo were speeding and hit him with their motorbike."

The blogger also noted that one of the individuals sitting on the motorbike that hit the social media personality had allegedly passed away.

He appealed to Ghanaians, including fans and members of Kumawood actor and content creator Dr Likee's camp, for prayers on behalf of Tubor as he battled for his life at the hospital after the accident.

Fresh Tubor has built a following as a recognisable figure in Kumasi's online content space, making the news of his hospitalisation a cause for concern among his audience and the Ghanaian community.

The TikTok video detailing Kumasi-based content creator Fresh Tubor's motor accident is below:

Fresh Tubor's motor accident stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GODDID _ kobby Ike commented:

"I saw him the same day at Kumasi mall ooo, aww."

Mr_Polo CLOSET said:

"I wish him a quick recovery ❤️‍🩹."

Akua Abrafi wrote:

"Oh. Wishing him a speedy recovery in Jesus name."

BuzStop Boys founder Heneba Kwadwo Safo reportedly survives harrowing accident at Kyekyere. Photo source: Heneba Kwadwo Safo

Source: Facebook

Heneba Kwadwo Safo involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Heneba Kwadwo Safo was involved in a car accident while travelling from Nkawkaw to Accra on June 18, 2026.

Footage showed the founder of BuzStop Boys, who survived without any injuries, at the scene of the near-tragic accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh