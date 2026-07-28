Dr Phillip: Family Secretary Claims Adwoa Safo Pushed The Use of a Dummy For Kantanka Burial Rites
- Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi, family secretary of the Aduana Royals, has made several allegations about the burial planning process on UTV Ghana
- The family secretary claimed Adwoa Safo repeatedly insisted a dummy be used in place of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's actual body
- Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi also raised unverified claims about spiritual demands involving parts of the late Apostle Kantanka's remains
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A family secretary linked to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial committee has made a series of allegations against the late legend's daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, escalating a public dispute over the final funeral arrangements of the Kantanka brand founder.
Dr Phillip Siaw Kissi, who serves as family secretary and co-chairman of the funeral committee of Aduana (Kotoko) Royals Essumeja Asantemanso, spoke during a phone interview on UTV Ghana, where he outlined a number of concerns that he said had emerged about the whole drama.
Safo Kantanka family makes wild claims on why Adwoa Safo refuses to release father's body, video emerges
According to Dr Phillip, a central point of contention within the family was an alleged suggestion, which he attributed to Adwoa Safo, that a dummy be used in place of the actual body of the late Apostle during the burial ceremony.
He claimed this position was raised consistently whenever the family gathered with Adwoa Safo to discuss arrangements, and that she further indicated the dummy would be prepared in South Africa.
Dr Phillip stated that the alleged insistence on using a dummy, combined with what he described as Adwoa Safo's current behaviour, had led some family members to give credence to wider rumours circulating about the condition of the Apostle's remains.
Unverified Spiritual Claims Raised
The family secretary referenced the rumours he said the family had been hearing, which involved alleged spiritual demands, including claims about two fingers and a portion of the late Apostle's hair being requested by some men of God.
Dr Phillip did not present any evidence to substantiate these claims and acknowledged they remained at the level of rumour.
He issued a direct challenge to Adwoa Safo, calling on her to allow the family access to Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body and to hand it over to the appropriate authorities if the allegations in circulation were untrue.
Prophet Roja dragged into Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka family drama over alleged message to Adwoa Safo
The controversy surrounding the burial of the Kantanka founder continues to draw significant public attention in Ghana.
The X video of Dr Phillip's interview with UTV is below.
Adwoa Sarfo Shot Amid Family Dispute
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Sarfo was hospitalised after being shot by unknown gunmen.
The shooting incident was linked to tensions over the succession of the Kristo Asafo Mission leadership. The police are expected to investigate the shooting incident to identify the attackers involved
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh