Enochay's Family Announces Funeral Arrangements for Late UCC Student
- Enochay's family announced funeral arrangements on his Instagram page on July 5, 2026, with burial service set for Saturday, July 25, 2026
- This came after Enochay's family earlier shared a video explaining the circumstances that led to the death of the UCC student on June 26, 2026
- Thousands of fans have been moved by the family's account, mourning the loss of the popular physically challenged content creator
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The family of Enoch Eshun, the University of Cape Coast student widely known as Enochay, has officially announced funeral arrangements for the late content creator, sharing the details on his Instagram page on Sunday, July 5, 2026.
According to the post, a vigil night will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 7 pm to 6 am at Danspee Junction. The burial service follows early the next morning, Saturday, July 25, at 6am, at the House of Power Church near Danspee Junction.
After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at Danspee Event Centre. The dress code for all attendees is all white.
The funeral announcement follows a deeply emotional video the family shared on Enochay's official Instagram page on June 30, 2026, in which his mother and several relatives addressed the public about the events that preceded his death.
Watch the Instagram post of Enochay's funeral arrangement below:
Reactions to Enochay's funeral announcement
Fans and followers have flooded the comments with tributes and messages of comfort for the family.
@anastasia_amponsah_ wrote:
"May heaven receive your soul"
@piesie_terence said:
"😢😢😢"
@nanayawremedies commented:
"We thank God that your Soul is saved and you are with your Saviour, Jesus Christ."
@martha_mills_fashion added:
"Rip"
Beverly Afaglo's funeral arrangements changed
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that t the family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo had announced significant changes to her final funeral arrangements in Ghana.
The revised funeral service is now scheduled for August 8, 2026, at the State House in Accra, following the actress's tragic passing at the age of 42.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh