Wayoosi has urged President Mahama to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Black Stars' poor 2026 World Cup performance

The concerned Kumawood actor's appeal went viral on social media, with Globe TV GH sharing the video on Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Ghanaians and football enthusiasts pushed back sharply, pointing out that the GFA is an elected body outside the president's jurisdiction

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Kumawood actor Wayoosi has waded into the post-World Cup debate, calling on President John Mahama to take decisive action against the Ghana Football Association following the Black Stars' underwhelming performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Kumawood actor Wayoosi calls On President John Dramani Mahama to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Black Stars' poor World Cup performance. Image credit: Wayoosi

Source: Instagram

Globe TV GH shared the video on Facebook on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in which Wayoosi demanded the immediate dissolution of the GFA, directing his appeal straight to the presidency.

Wayoosi's frustration mirrors the mood of many Ghanaians who were left deflated by the team's performances during the tournament. The clip nonetheless sparked a lively conversation, with supporters questioning the direction of the Black Stars and the leadership overseeing them.

Watch Wayoosi deliver his appeal to President Mahama regarding the GFA below:

Reactions to Wayoosi's GFA appeal to Mahama

Ghanaians were quick to weigh in on the video, with many pushing back on the legal basis of the actor's demand.

@Larry Jay wrote:

"Let's not be ignorant. No president can dissolve gfa. They weren't appointed but elected"

@Alex Budu Aboagye said:

"Kurt Okraku is a member of the ndc so Mahama can't take any action"

@Oheneba William commented:

"GFA is not a government institution. Be guided."

@Bright Nyagasi added:

"I still couldn't believe how we played with England compared to Colombia. Something is not matching somewhere."

Benjamin Asare apologises after Black Stars' elimination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare shared a message on social media expressing his gratitude and apologies to Ghanaians.

His message came after the Black Stars exited the World Cup after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32.

Source: YEN.com.gh