The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has announced major changes to her final funeral arrangements in Ghana

Royal Elorm, the elder sister of the late movie star, shared the official update on her social media page on behalf of the Baah and Afaglo families

Initial arrangements slated the funeral rites for August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home before the new venue was confirmed

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The Baah and Afaglo families have adjusted the final funeral rites for the late actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Afaglo.

The family of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo announces revised funeral arrangements, shifting the service to August 8, 2026, at the State House in Accra. Image credit: Royal Elorm/FB

Source: UGC

The update was shared by her elder sister, Royal Elorm, who serves publicly as a Queen Mother in the Aflao traditional area.

Initial updates indicated that the funeral rites would take place on August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home.

However, the family released a statement on July 4, 2026, to announce a shift in both the venue and date.

The final funeral service will now be held on August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Royal Elorm expressed gratitude to the public for their continued solidarity during the bereavement period and apologised for any inconveniences caused by the alterations.

A video in the Facebook post below captures Royal Elorm announcing new arrangements for Beverly Afaglo’s funeral.

Reactions to Beverly Afaglo's new funeral details

YEN.com.gh have compiled some reactions to the family’s post below:

Samuel Nugent said:

"Jennifer Akua Asor Mensah, our Queen mother is so beautiful."

Paul Tetteh Agbeker wrote:

"Noted. How do I get my accreditation to the grounds?"

Lordi Nana Akua Pokua commented:

"My Queen🥰🥰🥰."

Muller Amankwah Mensah stated:

"Sending deepest condolences from Guangzhou, China to you and your family. Looking forward to paying my respects at the funeral, God willing."

Catherine Larko Narh Menka added:

"Still in our thoughts and prayers. Sending warm hugs your way! It is well!"

Late actress Beverly Afaglo’s US funeral trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Choirmaster, one half of Ghanaian music trio Praye, held a memorial service in honour of his wife, Beverly Afaglo, who died on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 42.

Beverly Afaglo died at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, Ghana, just four days shy of her 43rd birthday. Her passing was announced by her husband, musician Eugene "Choirmaster" Baah.

Source: YEN.com.gh