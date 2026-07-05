Beverley Afaglo’s Family Announces Changes in Date and Venue for Late Actress’s Funeral Rite
- The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has announced major changes to her final funeral arrangements in Ghana
- Royal Elorm, the elder sister of the late movie star, shared the official update on her social media page on behalf of the Baah and Afaglo families
- Initial arrangements slated the funeral rites for August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home before the new venue was confirmed
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The Baah and Afaglo families have adjusted the final funeral rites for the late actress and entrepreneur, Beverly Afaglo.
The update was shared by her elder sister, Royal Elorm, who serves publicly as a Queen Mother in the Aflao traditional area.
Initial updates indicated that the funeral rites would take place on August 7, 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home.
However, the family released a statement on July 4, 2026, to announce a shift in both the venue and date.
The final funeral service will now be held on August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.
Royal Elorm expressed gratitude to the public for their continued solidarity during the bereavement period and apologised for any inconveniences caused by the alterations.
A video in the Facebook post below captures Royal Elorm announcing new arrangements for Beverly Afaglo’s funeral.
Reactions to Beverly Afaglo's new funeral details
YEN.com.gh have compiled some reactions to the family’s post below:
Samuel Nugent said:
"Jennifer Akua Asor Mensah, our Queen mother is so beautiful."
Paul Tetteh Agbeker wrote:
"Noted. How do I get my accreditation to the grounds?"
Lordi Nana Akua Pokua commented:
"My Queen🥰🥰🥰."
Muller Amankwah Mensah stated:
"Sending deepest condolences from Guangzhou, China to you and your family. Looking forward to paying my respects at the funeral, God willing."
Catherine Larko Narh Menka added:
"Still in our thoughts and prayers. Sending warm hugs your way! It is well!"
Late actress Beverly Afaglo’s US funeral trend
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Choirmaster, one half of Ghanaian music trio Praye, held a memorial service in honour of his wife, Beverly Afaglo, who died on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 42.
Beverly Afaglo died at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema, Ghana, just four days shy of her 43rd birthday. Her passing was announced by her husband, musician Eugene "Choirmaster" Baah.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh