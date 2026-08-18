DJ KA has returned to Kessben Media after spending time away from his radio duties following a recent controversy

The radio presenter received a lively welcome from his colleagues, who celebrated with him upon his arrival at the station

DJ KA appeared excited to be back as he exchanged hugs and joined his colleagues in celebrating his return

Ghanaian radio presenter DJ KA has made his return to Kessben Media after spending weeks away from the station following a recent controversy.

Video shows how Kessben Media workers welcomed DJ KA back to work. Image credit: DJ K.A.

Source: UGC

A video of the presenter's return showed an emotional and joyful atmosphere at the station as several of his colleagues gathered to welcome him back.

DJ KA, dressed in a white shirt, checked trousers and dark sunglasses, walked into the premises with smiles before making his way to the studio.

DJ KA welcomed back with joy

The excitement increased when the presenter entered the studio, where his colleagues welcomed him with open arms.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Some danced and raised their hands in celebration as DJ KA joined in the excitement. Others exchanged hugs and handshakes with him as they marked his return to work.

The scenes suggested that his colleagues were delighted to have him back after his absence.

DJ KA returned after recent setback

DJ KA's return comes after Kessben Media previously asked him to stay off duty following the circulation of a private video involving him on social media.

At the time, management announced that it had instituted an internal inquiry into the matter and said its findings would inform the company's next course of action.

The development had left questions surrounding DJ KA's future at the station, particularly after he later hinted on social media about embarking on a “different journey.”

However, his latest appearance at Kessben has now confirmed his return to the station.

The radio personality appeared to be in high spirits throughout the welcome as he celebrated with his colleagues before settling back into the familiar environment.

His return marks a fresh chapter for the presenter after a difficult period away from the microphone.

DJ KA hinted at new journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ KA shared a photo with media executive Omanhene Kwabena Asante and hinted at beginning a “different journey”.

The cryptic social media post was shared after Kessben Media asked him to stay off duty and launched an internal inquiry into the video leak.

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Source: YEN.com.gh