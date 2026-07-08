Veteran broadcaster Captain Smart has responded after Abu Trica's lawyer questioned the decision to grant a TV interview during the socialite's extradition case

Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor maintained that people facing ongoing court cases should avoid discussing their matters publicly through the media

Captain Smart insisted he was only carrying out his duties as a journalist and rejected claims that the interview harmed Abu Trica's defence

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Seasoned broadcaster Captain Smart has broken his silence over his interview with Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica following pointed comments from the businessman's lawyer.

Captain Smart addresses the controversy surrounding his interview with Abu Trica as the socialite's ongoing extradition case continues. Image credit: Abu Trica/GH Brain (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

His response came after Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, questioned his client's decision to appear on television while his extradition case remains before the courts.

According to Barker-Vormawor, who spoke to journalists after court proceedings, it is generally not advisable for anyone with a pending court case to publicly discuss the matter.

He, however, reiterated that judges base their decisions on the evidence and legal arguments presented in court, not on statements made during television or radio interviews.

The lawyer said:

"No responsible lawyer would advise a client to grant a television interview and publicly discuss a case that is still before the courts."

The X video of Oliver Barker-Vormawor's comments insisting that individuals shouldn't discuss pending court cases through media interviews is below.

Captain Smart responds to Abu Trica interview backlash

Captain Smart has, however, defended his decision to interview Abu Trica.

Speaking to the media, the veteran broadcaster insisted that he merely carried out his duties as a journalist despite criticism that the television appearance may have affected the socialite's ongoing extradition case.

Reacting to suggestions that Abu Trica's interview with him had negatively impacted the ongoing case, Captain Smart replied:

"I am not a court, first of all. I am not a lawyer, and I only acted in my role as a journalist."

When asked whether the interview had affected Abu Trica's case, Captain Smart responded:

"Why should it affect him? I am not sure it has affected him."

Captain Smart also declined to comment on claims by some netizens who argued otherwise.

He said:

"That is their opinion, and opinion is like noses. I do not see why I should comment on a post written by someone I have no knowledge of."

The X video of Captain Smart defending his position over suggestions that his interview with Abu Trica affected the extradition case is shown below.

Reactions to Captain Smart's Abu Trica response

Many social media users maintained their criticism of the interview, while others argued that responsibility ultimately lies with the person who chose to speak publicly.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Nhyira Premium, IBL wrote:

"The gentleman shouldn't have had that interview. In such cases, even when you are acquitted and discharged, you don't grant interviews until after many years. Whoever advised him to grant that interview really did him wrong. Journalists will always try to have their 'way' to get audience and grab attention. As such, people must be mindful to understand that not all media engagements must be entertained."

OgThatStoic commented:

"the damage has already been done and your 2x4 journalism has ended him a free visa to the US"

Chai wrote:

"If an interview exposes facts that later become evidence, is the journalist responsible or the person who spoke? Debate."

Chai added in a follow-up post:

"Holding journalists responsible for court outcomes could discourage tough interviews in the future."

Fans react after Abu Trica's lawyer raises concerns over the Onua TV interview, with many sharing their views on Captain Smart's response. Image credit: Daily Watch/Abu Trica (X & Instagram).

Source: Twitter

Abu Trica alleges FBI informant's involvement

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica claimed a Cape Coast-based individual played a role in providing information that led to the FBI investigation connected to his arrest.

He alleged the person repeatedly contacted him over an account linked to the case and demanded further details.

Source: YEN.com.gh