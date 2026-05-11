Salinko has reportedly disciplined Don Little for making a serious allegation against him concerning the death of his father

In a video, the popular Kumawood actor is seen confronting his colleague, with Don Little also running to prevent the beatings

The scenes have triggered massive reactions on social media, with many concerned Ghanaians sharing their mixed opinions

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Drama erupted after Salinko clashed with Don Little over false allegations concerning his father's death.

Ghanaian Actor Don Little flees after Salinko confronted him over false allegations. Image credit: Salinko, Don Little

Source: Facebook

In 2024, Salinko-born Abraham Kofi Davis tragically lost his father, bringing sadness to his entire family.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Saturday, May 9, 2026, Don Little dropped a serious allegation against his colleague.

According to him, he believed actor Salinko might have a hand in the death of his father, looking at the situation he believed unfolded after his burial.

Don Little claimed his colleague married shortly after the passing of his dad, and all of a sudden, he started gifting cars.

“He married shortly after his father died and started gifting cars to people. Where did he get that money from?” he questioned.

“I am not afraid to say that a money ritual might have been involved. I even told him the same thing during his wedding ceremony. Salinko is my brother; he speaks about me when conversations about me arise ,I also do the same to him,” he added.

The X video of Don Little dropping the allegation against Don Little is below:

Salinko confronts Don Little after allegation

In a video shared on social media, Salinko, who expressed his displeasure with the claims, was seen confronting Don Little.

The Kumawood actor and his colleagues, Kwappiah, gave Don Little some strokes of beatings, triggering some movie stars, including Vivian Jill, who was also present at the scene, to intervene.

The diminutive actor was also seen fleeing to prevent his colleagues from ‘attacking’ him.

The video has caught the attention of many on social media, with many claiming the confrontation was just for fun.

The TikTok video of Don Little and Salinko’s clashes is below:

Reactions to Salinko and Don Little's clash

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Salinko reportedly clashed with Don Little.

Amoako Emmanuel Konka wrote:

“Next time you won't say that again.”

Mighty wrote:

“I am happy that he disciplined you.”

Sandra wrote:

“It looks funny, but low-key, the has beaten Don Little.”

Raymond Amon wrote:

"Is it serious or they are joking? because eii. Don Litte is now running."

George wrote:

“I think they are just having fun.”

Lily wrote:

"Aren't you a man? Face him herh."

Don Little opens up about insecurities affecting his dating life and relationships. Image credit: Don Little

Source: Instagram

Don Little shares sad story about dating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little opened up about insecurities affecting his dating life and relationships.

In an interview, the Kumawood actor stated he believed no one could genuinely love him, leading to a lack of partners.

Don Little also shared his preferences for slim and curvy women, highlighting a past dating experience and sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh