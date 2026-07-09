Ghanaian musician Mzbel called out critics who turned her sister's death into a political argument on Facebook in July 2026

The artist previously raised concerns that bed unavailability at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital contributed to her sister's death

Mzbel insisted her decision to speak publicly was driven by grief and a desire for healthcare reform, not political motives

Popular musician Mzbel has criticised individuals who have turned the death of her sister into a political debate, insisting that her decision to speak out was driven by grief and a desire for change rather than political interests.

Ghanain singer Mzbel blasts critics politicising her sister's tragic death on July 5, 2026 due to no-bed-syndrome at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Image credit: Mzbel

Source: Facebook

The musician, born Belinda Ekua Amoah, expressed disappointment over what she described as attempts by some people to shift attention from the circumstances surrounding her sister’s death to arguments about her personal beliefs and political affiliations.

In a statement shared on her Facebook page on Wednesday, July 2026, Mzbel said some people had chosen to politicise the painful loss of her sister instead of showing compassion to a grieving family.

“Some people have chosen to turn my sister's death into a political argument or a debate about my personal beliefs,” she wrote.

Mzbel stressed that the pain of losing a loved one is not influenced by political affiliation, religion, or personal convictions, adding that grief is an experience that affects everyone regardless of their background.

“The truth is simple: grief knows no political party, religion, or spiritual path. Losing a loved one is painful for every family,” she stated.

The comments come after Mzbel publicly raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding her sister’s death, alleging that issues at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, including the reported unavailability of a bed, contributed to the tragedy.

Mzbel's remarks sparked a widespread public conversation, with some people focusing on the healthcare concerns she raised, while others dragged the matter into political discussions due to her known political views and past involvement in political conversations.

Responding to the backlash, Mzbel made it clear that her intention was not to create political division but to highlight a problem she believes needs urgent attention within Ghana’s healthcare system.

She explained that she spoke out because she believes every person deserves access to proper and timely medical care, especially during critical moments when lives are at risk.

“I spoke out because no one deserves to be left without the care they need. My hope is that this tragedy leads to change, not division,” she said.

Mzbel further stated that she would continue to grieve her sister while pursuing the matter in a respectful manner.

“I will continue to mourn my sister with love and pursue this matter with dignity,” she added.

The musician also appealed to the public to approach sensitive issues such as death and loss with empathy, urging people to choose kindness rather than mockery or unnecessary arguments.

“May we all choose compassion over mockery,” she concluded.

The Facebook video of Mzbelblasting critics for politicising her sister's death is below:

Mzbel shares her fallout with Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel called out her colleague artist, Stonebwoy, speaking about their friendship fallout.

She also dragged the dancehall artist over his unacceptable reactions towards a supposed Grammy recognition.

Source: YEN.com.gh