Nana Agradaa has appealed for reconciliation between Opambour and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah in a TikTok video posted on July 8, 2026

The two prophets clashed publicly after Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Opambour questioned how Adom Kyei Duah could keep preaching after his pre-match declaration failed to come to pass

Nana Agradaa, the founder of Heaven Way International Ministry, has stepped into the public spat between two of Ghana's prominent prophets.

Nana Agradaa Pleads for Peace Between Opambour and Adom Kyei Duah After World Cup Feud

Source: Facebook

She urged Opambour and Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah to bury the hatchet and restore peace between them.

In a TikTok video posted on July 8, 2026, the preacher known in private life as Patricia Asiedu Asiamah said the ongoing disagreement between the two men of God had been keeping her up at night.

She called on both of them to lower their temperatures and not allow the situation to become an embarrassment to the faith.

"Among these two powerful men of God, Adom Kyei Duah and Opambour, there is some misunderstanding between them, and I haven't been able to sleep because of it.

"I want to use this platform to plead with these powerful pastors to calm tempers and let peace prevail.

"The two of you should not allow Satan to use this situation to disgrace you. Therefore, you should forgive each other," she said in the video."

Opambour and Adom Kyei Duah's World Cup clash

The friction between the two prophets traces back to Ghana's final 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D fixture against Croatia in Philadelphia.

Before the game, Adom Kyei Duah declared that the match would bring joy to Ghanaians, though he also raised concerns about predictions and analyses being circulated ahead of the fixture.

Ghana went on to lose 2-1, and the result stirred reactions across religious and public circles.

Opambour wasted little time in speaking out, questioning how Adom Kyei Duah could still stand before his congregation after his declaration proved wide of the mark.

He also pushed back on the idea that Ghana's fortunes at the tournament should be credited to any single pastor, arguing that it was the collective prayers of all Ghanaians that mattered.

Adom Kyei Duah later addressed the criticism during a church service, acknowledging that certain pastors had been taking shots at him while maintaining that his sole intention throughout had been to intercede for the nation.

Agradaa's intervention signals just how far the tension between the two men has rippled through Ghana's charismatic Christian community.

Her call for reconciliation reflects a broader concern among some observers that a prolonged public dispute between two figures of their stature risks doing more harm than good to the institutions they lead.

Source: YEN.com.gh