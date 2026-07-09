Nana Agradaa broke down in tears in a TikTok video posted on July 8, 2026, pleading with Opambour and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to stop their public war of words

The feud erupted after Ghana's World Cup exit, with Opambour calling Adom Kyei-Duah a liar over failed prophecies while the latter hit back by labelling him a 'witch pastor'

Nana Agradaa's emotional appeal drew widespread reactions online, with many fans praising her for stepping in to call for peace between the two prominent pastors

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Nana Agradaa has stepped into one of Ghana's most heated religious disputes, breaking down in tears as she publicly urged Opambour and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah to settle their differences and stop trading insults in front of the nation.

Nana Agradaa breaks down in tears, begs Opambour and Adom Kyei-Duah to end their public feud linked to a World Cup prophecy. Image credit: Opambour, Adom Kyei-Duah, @official.agradaa

Source: Facebook

The former priestess turned evangelist, born Patricia Asiedua, shared the emotional video on TikTok on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, visibly distressed as she appealed to both men of God to resolve their conflict away from the public eye.

What started Opambour and Adom Kyei's dispute?

The beef between the founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom (Opambour), and the founder of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, has roots in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Adom Kyei-Duah had announced he would burn incense and seek divine intervention through prayer to support the Black Stars during the tournament, a move that reportedly followed a visit to his church by Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

When Ghana crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 32 following a defeat to Colombia, Opambour used his Sunday broadcast to tear into Adom Kyei-Duah.

He branded the prophet a liar, insisted his prophecies had failed, and declared that God does not know him.

Adom Kyei-Duah hit back by describing Opambour as a "witch pastor," pushing the feud into far more hostile territory.

Agradaa's plea to Opambour and Adom Kyei

In her video, she urged both respected figures within Ghana's Charismatic Christian community to take the high road and stop the public war of words.

Her distress was clear throughout the clip, with tears running down her face as she made the appeal.

Watch Nana Agradaa's tearful plea to Opambour and Adom Kyei-Duah below:

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's emotional appeal

The video sparked a wave of comments online, with many viewers moved by the sincerity of Agradaa's intervention.

@Milly Jay wrote:

"Aww, mummy, for seeking peace, may God help you, much love."

@sikaniibaa224 said:

"Ooooooohhhhh Mama please I don't like your calmness ahh 😂"

@Bin Abdallah commented:

"I like the new agradaa, God bless you"

@Mrs.Mary Gold added:

"Great woman of God, May the Lord bless you with peace and joy 🙏 and joy 🙏"

Opambour on helping Agradaa out of prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opambour spoke about why he decided to help intercede for the release of Nana Agradaa despite her previous attack on him.

In a video, Prophet 1 detailed what he did that fueled Patricia Asiedua Asiamah's early freedom, disclosing the voice he heard from God.

This came after an old video of Agradaa levelling serious allegations against him and his church surfaced on the internet, sparking reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh