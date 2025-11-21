TikTok star Quecy Official has reacted to his double nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards with excitement

Digital creator Quecy Official has opened up about the dedication behind his content creation and what it means to be nominated for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs).

According to the TikTok star, he feels honoured, blessed, and humbled to be counted among those gunning for such honours.

Quecy Official feels honoured by his 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. Photo source: @quecyofficial

Quecy Official has been nominated in two categories, Most Stylish Male Celeb and Social Media Star (TikTok) the fourth edition of the YEN Awards.

He comes up against Osebo The Zaraman, Joy Prime TV's KMJ, Wesley Kesse, and Stonebwoy in the Most Stylish Male Celeb category.

Quecy Official contends with KMJ, Osebo, Stonebwoy, and Wesley Kesse for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male Celeb category.

In the Social Media Star (TikTok), Quecy Official is facing Ama Yeboah, Juliana Amoateng, Akosua Diqson, and Chef Abby.

Quecy Official faces off with Chef Abby, Akosua Diqson (Presidoo), Julia Amoateng, and Ama Yeboah for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (TikTok) category.

Voting, which is free for fans, is expected to close on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Quecy Official feels validated by YEN Awards

For Quecy Official, this recognition holds particular significance, as he views it as validation of his efforts in Ghana's digital content space.

"It means that my efforts as a digital creator are recognised and appreciated, and that motivates me to do more," he explained.

Attributing his success in the crowded social media landscape to his uniqueness, creativity and versatility, he noted that he had come this far to be recognised by a platform like the YEN Awards because of his commitment to "preparation and consistency."

Delving into his work, he indicated that it had taken a lot of time and dedication to establish himself.

"The misconception is that content creation is easy, but it is not. It takes hours unend...shooting late into the night to proudce our videos," he said.

He explained that sometimes there is so much pressure to constantly create and remain relevant, and it takes God's strength to keep going.

"Strength from God and the love, passion and zeal to entertain my fans and followers," he shared

On his fashion side, he noted that his choices are mainly influenced by his "personality as an actor and a man of style."

Quecy Official indicated that he was looking forward to winning the two categories has been nominated for in the 2025 YEAs, and should he win, he would:

"Thank God for the strength and grace... and also challenge myself to make bolder statements and achieve more."

YEN Entertainment Awards nomination motivates Ohemaa Conny

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Conny had expressed excitement about her nomination in the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

In an interview, the Netherlands-based content creator noted that the nomination has been encouraging and motivating.

She faces off with OK Elvis, Naana Donkor Arthur, and others in the Social Media Star (Diaspora) category.

