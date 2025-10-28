Ghanaian TikToker Quecy Official has shared photos of his new expensive car on his social media pages

The content creator who was living with strangers when he relocated to the Greater Accra Region has made money from skits

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and other influencers have commented on Quecy Official's new post

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Quecy Official has bought a new car just a few years after starting his content creation journey.

The former boyfriend of popular TikToker Akosua Diqson has posted videos of his car on social media.

Quecy Official purchases a new GH¢780K Honda CR-V just a few years after he rose to prominence via his engaging content on TikTok. Photo credit: @quecyofficial.

Quecy Official purchases new GH¢780K Honda CR-V

Ghanaian content creator Quecy Official has joined the list of TikTokers who have made wealth from posting funny videos online.

The skit maker and event MC has thanked God for elevating him after relocating to the Greater Accra Region without help from any family member or friend.

In an emotional video, Quecy Official looked dapper in a white T-shirt styled with a denim jacket and trousers as he unveiled his new car.

The rising style influencer wore designer sneakers to match his hat while giving fans a tour of the vehicle parked outside his plush apartment.

Quecy Official poses with Maame Serwaa

Quecy Official was spotted with Kumawood star Clara Benson, popularly called Maame Serwaa, at Ben South's 24 movie premiere at the Accra Mall on October 25, 2025.

The TikToker looked dapper in a short-sleeved kaftan designed with gold-plated buttons and matching trousers for the red carpet event.

He wore his signature Mobutu hat, which elevated his look, as he hung out with influencers and took photos with fans.

Maame Serwaa rocks coloured hairstyle before she was spotted at Ben South's 24 movie premiere with Quecy Official. Photo credit: @maameserwaa.

Maame Serwaa, one of the leading characters in the film, looked exquisite in a black sleeveless bodycon dress and elegant high heels.

She stole the spotlight with her flawless makeup and frontal lace hairstyle at the event.

Quecy Official celebrates his birthday

Quecy Official proved he is a top fashionista with his look during a photoshoot session specifically held to celebrate his birthday this year.

He looked dashing in a custom-made three-piece ensemble as he turned a year older on June 7, 2025, in grand style.

Quecy Official shared the photos on Instagram with a sweet caption to summarise how his life has changed in less than four years after he rose to the limelight.

"Another year older, but more importantly — another year wiser, stronger, and more grounded in who I am becoming. I’ve walked through things I once thought would break me, and I came out more whole than I’ve ever been."



"This birthday isn’t just about cake and candles — it’s about growth, grace, and giving myself the credit I deserve for making it this far. I’m proud of the healing I’ve done, the peace I’ve protected, and the boundaries I’ve built."



"Here’s to honouring my story, trusting my journey, and welcoming this next chapter with open arms. The glow-up isn’t just external — it’s soul-deep. 🌿."



"Happy Birthday to me — I’ve come so far, and I’m just getting started. 💫💛."

Quecy Official congratulates 2025 GMB Winner Etornam

Meanwhile, Quecy Official had earlier congratulated the 2025 GMB winner, Etornam, after she claimed victory at the pageant.

The influencer, who was seen at the National Theatre, gave live updates during the finale on October 19, 2025, on his social media platforms.

He posted a rare video showing the new GMB queen’s emotional reaction after she was crowned.

Quecy Official responds to cheating allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Quecy Official who responded to his ex-girlfriend Akosua Diqson's accusations of infidelity.

In reaction to the turmoil surrounding his separation with his ex-girlfriend, the content creator shared a cryptic message on his TikTok page.

Some fans of Akosua Diqson blasted Quecy Official after his post went viral online.

