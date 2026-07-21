Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise faces a paternity accusation from an alleged former partner

The claims were published by a German tabloid and have not been independently verified

Olise and his camp have not responded publicly as questions swirl around the report

Bayern Munich and France forward Michael Olise is at the centre of a swirling controversy after a German tabloid published accusations from a woman claiming to be the mother of his child.

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise faces an unverified paternity accusation reported by a German tabloid. Image credit: The Touchline.

Source: Twitter

The claims have not been independently verified.

Olise joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024 and has since become one of the club's key attacking players.

He was one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup for France, finishing the tournament as the competition's assist leader before Les Bleus were eliminated.

Michael Olise has also been the subject of heavy transfer speculation this summer, with reports linking him to a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Olise faces accusation from alleged mother of child

German tabloid BILD published an interview with a woman it identified as Fatima Zaunbrecher, a 34-year-old from Düsseldorf, who claims she had a relationship with Olise beginning in 2022 and gave birth to his daughter in late 2024.

According to the publication, Zaunbrecher alleges that Olise acknowledged paternity following a DNA test but has never met the child in person, with all contact since said to be handled through lawyers.

She is quoted by BILD as saying his legal team offered what she called "a ridiculous sum" toward the child's upbringing.

Neither Olise nor Bayern Munich has issued a public response to the claims.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the identity of the woman named in the report, the accuracy of her account, or any of the underlying claims, which currently rest on a single interview with one publication.

An X post by popular football account Touchline reporting Bild's Michael Olise story in English is shown below.

Olise Story spreads amid unanswered questions

News of the report spread quickly across football media, with the story picked up by numerous outlets tracking Bayern Munich and French football.

Some social media users have also raised questions about aspects of the account, though no outlet has published independent confirmation or refutation of the central claims at this time.

Olise's record-breaking World Cup campaign

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Olise capped a breakthrough 2026 World Cup campaign by becoming the tournament's all-time leading assist provider in a single edition, finishing with seven assists to surpass the previous record of six set by Brazilian legend Pelé in 1970.

His record-breaking moment came during France's dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff on July 18, a match his side lost despite twice combining with Kylian Mbappé to pull them back into contention.

Despite the personal milestone, Olise finished the tournament without a goal, with France leaving the competition empty-handed.

Source: YEN.com.gh