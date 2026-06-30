Prophet Kumchacha has expressed his frustration after he was hit hard by the flooding situation in Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026

The Ghanaian pastor lamented about the water entering his church, Heaven’s Gate Ministries, at Mallam, destroying part of the building

A video circulating on social media, showing the current situation of Prophet Kumchacha’s church, has triggered widespread reactions

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has been hit hard by the June 29 flooding.

Prophet Kumchacha calls for help after June 29 floods in Accra, Ghana, destroy parts of his church in Mallam. Image credit: Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

On June 29, 2026, emergency response teams such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were deployed to assist citizens living in Accra, Ghana, after the capital experienced massive flooding.

The situation stemmed from hours of continuous rainfall, overwhelming the country's drainage systems, leading to the water spilling onto homes and major roads, threatening lives and properties.

Reports have indicated that locations such as Kaneshie, Mallam, Spintex, Weija, Achimota, and Madina were among the worst affected.

Videos shared on social media have shown properties soaked in muddy water, with some swiped away by the flood.

The situation has sparked nationwide concern, with many calling on the government for help.

Unfortunately, the flooding in Accra did not spare Prophet Kumchacha as he had his share of the disaster.

The Facebook video showing the situation at Kumchacha's church is below.

Prophet Kumchacha speaks on church’s flooding situation

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the popular Ghanaian man of God was seen lamenting about being hit by the disaster.

According to him, he woke up to news of his church auditorium being filled with rainwater, entering his speakers and other properties.

The man of God claimed the level of the water could be measured at his waist, expressing how frustrated he was.

According to Kumchacha's account, the flood damaged part of the church building, calling on NADMO for assistance.

Ghanaians who came after the video of Kumchacha have expressed their sympathy, with some dropping words of encouragement for him.

The Facebook video of Kumchacha speaking on the flooding situation at his church is below.

Prophet Kumchacha's church flood sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Prophet Kumchacha broke his silence on the current flooding situation at his church, and below are some of the comments.

Isaac Frimpong wrote:

" I think this is not the first time. He should have evacuated, but all the same, may God restore you."

Kwaku Oteng wrote:

"The rain was not a child's play. I pray everyone affected finds a way to get back on their feet."

Nancy wrote:

"Oh, this is sad. May God restore you.

Ghanaian artist Reggie Rockstone's house flooded after the June 29 heavy downpour. Image credit: Reggie Rockstone, ZionFelix

Source: Instagram

Reggie Rockstone hit by June 29 flood

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musician Reggie Rockstone has been massively hit by the flooding situation that hit Accra, Ghana, on Monday, June 29, 2026.

In a video, cars and other properties of the artist were seen soaked in dirty water, with his family trapped on the second floor of his building.

Source: YEN.com.gh