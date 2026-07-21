Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah broke down in tears during a Neat FM interview as he recounted his last conversation with Chairman Wontumi

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was transferred to Nsawam Prison, and his spokesperson says he remained calm despite the circumstances

Chairman Wontumi's parting message centred on the future of the New Patriotic Party rather than his own situation, sparking online reactions

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, spokesperson for Chairman Wontumi's campaign team, has emotionally recounted what he described as the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman's final words to him before he was transferred to Nsawam Prison.

Chairman Wontumi's spokesperson tearfully recounts their last conversation before he was transferred to Nsawam. Image credit: Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM shared by EDHUB on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, an emotional Dr Boakye-Danquah struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on his last interaction with Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi's parting message to his team

According to him, despite facing what many have described as one of the most difficult moments of his life, Chairman Wontumi remained calm and focused on the future of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recalling the encounter, Dr Boakye-Danquah said Wontumi encouraged him to remain committed to the party's cause and continue working towards its political comeback.

"Chairman Wontumi told me to work hard and help bring the party back to power. He assured me that he would be okay," he recounted tearfully.

See the post that sparked the conversation below:

Reactions to Dr Boakye-Danquah's remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments following the spokesperson's emotional interview.

@AutoGIGx wrote:

"They have started humbling talks for public sympathy nso enfa."

@thenewforce said:

"Bro, 20 years is even small 😒."

@BoakyeAnsahBen3 commented:

"He will be okay because there are people there who are okay, so he will"

@Kobikamoze1 added:

"You who couldn't convince your family to vote for NPP in 2024? Mtcheeeew"

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah warns over Wontumi's sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's public warning to former President John Mahama and his appointees following Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining offences.

Nkansah's assertion that the conviction is politically motivated raises critical questions about the use of legal proceedings in Ghanaian politics.

Source: YEN.com.gh