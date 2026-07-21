Karma President reshared videos on TikTok on July 21, 2026, of a prophecy he originally recorded on May 24, 2026, about Chairman Wontumi

The spiritual leader claimed he saw Wontumi "drowned by flood" in the spiritual realm and warned it was unwise to neglect his court case for politics

The resurfaced prophecy by the spiritualist has sparked widespread reactions on social media following Wontumi's 20-year jail term sentence

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A prophecy made months before Chairman Wontumi's legal troubles reached their peak is now doing the rounds online, and Ghanaians are paying very close attention.

Karma President's old prophecy about Chairman Wontumi gains fresh attention after a 20-year jail sentence on Monday, July 20, 2026. Image credit: Karma President, Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Karma President reshared videos on his TikTok page that were originally recorded on May 24, 2026.

In the footage, the spiritual leader revealed that, based on what he was observing in the spiritual realm, Chairman Wontumi had been "drowned by flood."

He chose not to unpack the meaning of the vision at the time, saying he would only explain it once the predicted misfortune had befallen the NPP Ashanti Regional chairman.

Karma President's warning to Chairman Wontumi

Beyond the symbolic flood vision, Karma President also issued a direct caution in the original recording.

He argued that it was deeply unwise for Wontumi to sideline his court case in favour of political engagements.

The prophecy has once again gained widespread traction after Wontumi received a 20-year jail term over illegal mining charges, among others linked to Akonta Mining.

Watch Karma President's resurfaced Wontumi prophecy below:

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

The resurfaced TikTok clips drew a flood of comments from Ghanaians who were struck by how closely events had mirrored the spiritual leader's earlier words.

@Aristo9 wrote:

"Before Ghanaians will take abusua serious eh, by then it would be too late! My highest seer! 🙂."

@Sir Oxygen said:

"This man is spiritually powerful."

@Akwasi Boadu commented:

"Mr adaka you are right."

@Sharon Fashion collection 👔👕 wrote:

"Hmmm, you said it, and it has happened."

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Roja about Chairman Wontumi's imprisonment resurfaced after the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Prophet Roja delivered the prophecy on Onua TV in October 2025, claiming he saw Wontumi being jailed for 15 years if Ghanaians did not pray for him

Source: YEN.com.gh