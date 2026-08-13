South African singer and dancer Limpopo Boy has apologised following days of speculation over his private life

The entertainer has explained what he knew about the woman involved while expressing remorse for his actions

His statement has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some defending him and others remaining critical

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South African singer and dancer Limpopo Boy has issued a public apology after days of speculation about his private life.

Limpopo Boy apologises and addresses the controversy surrounding an alleged video involving Matshidiso Matilda. Image credit: MDN News.

Source: Twitter

Since Sunday, August 9, 2026, Limpopo Boy and Matshidiso Matilda have dominated South African headlines after an alleged video involving them began circulating online.

The footage has sparked widespread discussion about Matshidiso’s marriage and Limpopo Boy’s alleged involvement.

The controversy has also attracted strong reactions from members of the public, with social media users divided over who should take responsibility.

Limpopo Boy has now addressed the situation in a statement dated August 12, 2026, explaining his position and apologising to those affected.

Limpopo Boy apologises and denies homewrecker claims

In a statement shared by popular South African outlet MDN News, Limpopo Boy apologised for his poor judgement and the pain caused by the situation, particularly to the Shai family.

According to the dancer, he was raised in a Christian family that respects the sanctity of marriage and condemns adultery and infidelity.

He said he only discovered that the woman was married after the alleged video had been leaked and admitted that he should have independently verified her marital status.

“I should have independently verified her marital status before sharing a private moment with her. Instead of doing that, I threw caution to the wind and I’m now paying the price for my poor judgement,” he stated.

Limpopo Boy also apologised directly to the Shai family, saying he understood the pain the situation had caused them.

“That’s not how I was raised. I’m not a home wrecker,” he said.

The dancer further indicated that he did not want to be defensive about the situation but wanted to approach it with humility and accept responsibility for his actions.

“I am choosing humility over defensiveness. I am choosing to listen, reflect and learn from my mistakes,” Limpopo Boy wrote.

The statement in which Limpopo Boy addressed the alleged video controversy and expressed remorse to the Shai family is below.

South Africans react to Limpopo Boy's apology

The apology has generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users defending Limpopo Boy while others questioned his explanation and continued to hold him responsible.

Some commenters argued that the woman should bear greater responsibility, while others maintained that Limpopo Boy should have exercised better judgement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

MaNGi Sil WaNe wrote:

“If the vid never leaked, someone's wife was still gona be cheating.”

YuriBadimo questioned Limpopo Boy’s explanation, saying:

“He didn't know the lady was married but he was a friend with the husband.”

Mayakayaka defended the dancer, writing:

“Hands off Limpopo Boy Haibo.”

Swag, however, challenged his explanation and claimed:

“He performed at their wedding mos!!!”

Dontgiveup argued that more blame should be directed at the woman, saying:

“Why are people only blaming Limpopo boy because the main culprit is the lady who gave him the chance knowing very well she is married.”

Pheello Lengau remained critical of the apology, writing:

“He is still defensive mjitamarried or not, why did he take the video?”

Limpopo Boy loses major Botswana booking

According to an earlier report from YEN.com.gh, Limpopo Boy was dropped from the inaugural Creators Assembly 2026 in Botswana after organisers and sponsor BBS Bank announced that he would no longer be part of the event.

The organisers said a suitable replacement was being considered ahead of the event, making the Botswana booking one of the major developments surrounding the dancer amid the wider controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh