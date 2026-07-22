Jordan Ayew's son, Pico Ayew, made a public appearance at Nania Park, with footage capturing the moment he stepped out of a car

The video was shared by Ask Media and drew fan attention to the young boy, who is the son of the current Black Stars captain

Ghanaians flooded the comments with light-hearted reactions comparing Pico to his famous footballing family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Jordan Ayew's son, Pico Ayew, made an appearance at Nania Park in a viral video. He was seen being greeted with handshakes and hugs on the field.

Jordan Ayew's son Pico, steals the spotlight after his appearance at Nania Park. Image credit: Official Meat Pie/Black Stars.

Source: Twitter

His father, Jordan Ayew, is the current captain of Ghana's Black Stars and was heavily criticised over his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He failed to register a goal or an assist throughout the tournament as Ghana were eliminated by Colombia.

Jordan's displays drew criticism from several public figures, adding pressure on the skipper even as he defended his and the team's performance.

Pico Ayew steals the show at Nania Park

Footage captured by Official Meat Pie showed the young lad stepping out of a car at Nania Park, where he was met with handshakes and hugs from those on the field.

The video, shared by Ask Media, had garnered over 242,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip quickly caught the attention of football fans, many of whom drew comparisons between the youngster and his father and grandfather, both well-known figures in Ghanaian football.

The X video of Pico Ayew's appearance at Nania Park is shown below.

Fan reactions to Pico Ayew's appearance

The footage sparked a lively debate in the comments, with fans unable to resist drawing comparisons and cracking jokes about the youngster's future.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

@surfaNY1York wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣oh shyous oh. The first guy who shook his hand probably had sweat in his palms so young Ayew wiped it on his shorts 🤣🤣. That's why I always fist 🤜 bump when I greet people"

@Etornam_Samadik commented:

"If he plays ball, he just might be the most talented in the family after his Grandfather… make he work hard"

@Carlinonaire asked:

"Where did he grow the hair from"

@_Heisenb wrote:

"Just like the way God warned Adam that he can have everything in garden except the forbidden fruit, Pico can do whatever he wants in this country but you see our football, he shouldn't make any attempt to go near it"

@OfficialAkwesi added:

"This guy no go pass anybody. He looks like he'll like to even dribble the referee"

DKB criticises Jordan Ayew after World Cup exit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian comedian DKB criticised Jordan Ayew's performances following Ghana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Colombia.

DKB said he had expected much more from the Black Stars captain, noting that Jordan Ayew failed to register a goal or an assist throughout the tournament.

Jordan Ayew defended the team afterwards, insisting the squad still needed more time to adapt to head coach Carlos Queiroz's playing style.

Source: YEN.com.gh