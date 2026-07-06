Ghanaian comedian DKB criticised Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew after Ghana's disappointing elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States

Jordan Ayew defended the Black Stars after the defeat, insisting the players still needed more time to adapt to Carlos Queiroz's playing style

DKB questioned Jordan Ayew's attacking output and said he had expected much more from the Black Stars captain throughout the World Cup campaign

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Ghanaian comedian DKB has criticised Ghana captain Jordan Ayew over his underwhelming performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghanaian comedian DKB criticises Jordan Ayew's underwhelming performances at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: DKB/Sporty TV.

Source: Twitter

Jordan Ayew failed to register a goal or assist at the tournament as the Black Stars were eliminated by Colombia on Saturday morning.

Carlos Queiroz's side managed just one victory, alongside two defeats and a hard-fought draw against England, before crashing out of the competition.

Following the defeat to Colombia, Jordan Ayew defended the team's performances, insisting they needed more time to adapt to Carlos Queiroz's playing style.

Speaking to Sporty FM, he said:

"We have a new manager who just came two months ago and is trying to install his style, and people are adjusting. You don't adjust within one month or two months. Football doesn't work like that."

The X video of Jordan Ayew defending the Black Stars following their World Cup exit against Colombia is below.

DKB criticises Jordan Ayew's World Cup performances

Despite Jordan Ayew's defence of the team, many Ghanaians have criticised his performances at the World Cup, including comedian DKB.

In a video shared on X, DKB questioned Jordan Ayew's playing style and lack of attacking impact during Ghana's World Cup campaign.

According to DKB, he had high expectations of Jordan Ayew after his father described him as the more skilful player compared to Andre Ayew, but his recent performances have left him disappointed.

DKB said:

"Your father said you were more skilful than Dede Ayew, and it made me keep a keen eye on you. You qualified us for the World Cup, now push the country forward. What's happening? Is it the coach telling you not to play your attacking role? Because I don't understand."

The X video of DKB criticising Jordan Ayew over his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Stonebwoy defends Black Stars after World Cup exit

Stonebwoy is another entertainment personality who has shared his thoughts on the Black Stars' exit from the World Cup.

According to the reggae and dancehall artist, while it is important to acknowledge the team's shortcomings, people should also recognise that the players wanted to succeed just as much as the fans.

Stonebwoy said in a live video:

"How do you think they feel? Who goes into a competition to lose? We have problems, yes, we know. But me, I am addressing our mentality."

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy leaps to the defence of the Black Stars following their exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Stonebwoy/Black Stars (Instagram/X).

Source: Twitter

Lil Win criticises Black Stars after Colombia defeat

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win criticised the Black Stars following their defeat to Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said he had endured sleepless nights because of the team's performances, particularly questioning the player selection and the overall approach to the tournament.

Lil Win also singled out captain Jordan Ayew, arguing that he should have started from the bench rather than being included in the starting lineup.

Source: YEN.com.gh