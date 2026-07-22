An old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA commenting on the Yaytseslav viral video controversy has resurfaced on social media

The clip emerged a day after the media personality's own private video began circulating online on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

In the resurfaced footage, DJ KA shared strong opinions about leaked videos and the women involved with the Russian national

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An old video of Kessben FM presenter Rexford Adu Ntim, popularly known as DJ KA, has resurfaced on social media following the circulation of his own trending video, which began making rounds online on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

DJ KA's old comments on Russian Man Yaytseslav's viral videos with the Ghanaian women resurface after his own leak controversy. Image credit: DJ KA, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The resurfaced clip has reignited discussions online, as many social media users compare the radio presenter's past remarks about leaked videos with the controversy he is currently facing.

In the old video, DJ KA was commenting on the controversy involving Russian national Vyacheslav, also known as Yaytseslav, whose videos with several Ghanaian women went viral in February 2026, sparking widespread debate across Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The incident generated mixed reactions, with some people expressing concerns about privacy and consent, while others criticised the conduct of the women captured in the videos.

What DJ KA said about Yaytseslav's video

Speaking on the issue at the time, DJ KA argued that leaked private videos involving people in relationships were not as embarrassing as the videos involving the Ghanaian women and the Russian man.

According to him, many leaked private videos usually emerge after relationships turn sour, with one party deciding to make private content public.

"When I hear that people's private videos have leaked, I don't see that as embarrassing or disgraceful compared to the ladies' video with the Russian man," DJ KA said.

sted that with the Yaytseslav incident, suggesting that some of the women involved may already have been in relationships before appearing in the viral videos.

DJ KA also dismissed claims that the Russian man had used "black magic" or supernatural powers to influence the women.

Instead, he said he did not believe those allegations, suggesting that the women willingly interacted with Yaytseslav because they were attracted by the possibility of travelling to Russia.

The old video has resurfaced just days after DJ KA's own private video went viral online.

Following the controversy, the radio presenter publicly claimed that he had been blackmailed for years over the footage before it was eventually released.

The resurfaced comments have since generated fresh reactions on social media, with many users pointing to the contrast between DJ KA's previous opinions on leaked videos and the situation he is now facing.

The X video of DJ KA is below.

Journalist Erastus reacts to DJ KA's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erastus Asare Donkor took to Facebook on July 21, 2026, to speak out on the controversy surrounding an alleged private video of Kumasi-based DJ KA.

He appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage.

Source: YEN.com.gh