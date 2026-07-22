A woman identified as Madam Aves, who has been linked to DJ KA's circulating video, has come forward to deny appearing in the footage

Madam Aves revealed that DJ KA confided in her about the blackmail before the video went public, and she gave him advice on handling the situation

The TikTok video from thevibesgh, posted on July 22, has sparked widespread reactions from fans rallying behind the Kessben FM presenter

A woman known as Madam Aves, recognisable by her blonde hair, has publicly distanced herself from the controversial video involving Kessben FM presenter DJ KA that went viral on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Madam Aves, the Lady with blonde hair, linked to DJ KA's viral video, breaks her silence, issues a disclaimer. Image credit: @thevibegh, DJ KA

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video posted by TikTok account thevibesgh on Wednesday, July 22, Madam Aves was categorical that she is not the woman who appears in the circulating footage, despite her clips and images being dragged into the online conversation surrounding the scandal.

Her remarks came after DJ KA broke his silence, claiming the clip was from four years ago and added that the video somehow landed in the hands of some bad people who used it to blackmail him for years.

What Madam Aves Claims DJ KA Told Her

According to Madam Aves, people close to the media personality are happy the video is out, as he did not take his own life due to the pressure surrounding the issue.

She said when she first met the Kessben FM presenter, he told her about the said clip, and she advised him not to pay any money to the perpetrators because they would continue demanding more even after 10 years.

She added that similar private video scandals have resulted in the untimely deaths of some prominent people, and if DJ KA is still alive, his close associates are relieved.

Madam Aves indicated that several people have been calling her over the matter, but she is not the person featured in the video.

She further alleged that many of his critics engage in similar acts, but their videos have not been leaked.

She described the situation as a lesson for everyone and thanked the person who released the video, claiming that her colleague and the lady allegedly involved are now free after allegedly being blackmailed for a long time.

Watch Madam Aves speak on the DJ KA video controversy below.

Reactions to Madam Aves' Statement

Fans largely backed both Madam Aves and DJ KA in the comments, with many urging compassion.

@Hajia 1 wrote:

"I still respect him no matter what happened 🙏🙏. He's still my favourite person. It can happen to anyone else."

@Big Sun1 said:

"Very well spoken, my sister, I am proud of you...one luv ❤️."

@Vera Agyei commented:

"It's good he has people around; they should look out for and take care of him. He should be careful next time."

@Ampoma Ahwene3 added:

"Still, we love him; my sister, don't mind them is part of life."

Kwaku Manu Criticised Ghanaians Over DJ KA's Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu criticised Ghanaians regarding the public reaction to DJ KA's alleged private video leak.

Meanwhile the trending video have continued to attract attention on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh