TikTok global award-winning Ghanaian culinary creator Chef Abbys has taken her gastro-diplomacy to the next level with a massive international collaboration

In a viral video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the London-based Ghanaian chef hosted premier UK-Congolese media personality Nella Rose

The two heavily bonded as Chef Abbys introduced the Footasylum and Beta Squad affiliate to authentic Ghanaian staples like Waakye, Fufu, and Fried Yam, traditionally served in an earthenware bowl (Asanka)

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The global campaign to establish Ghanaian cuisine as a premier international delicacy has received a massive digital boost, courtesy of a brilliant cross-continental link-up.

TikTok Sensation Chef Abbys Introduces UK YouTube Star Nella Rose to Authentic Ghanaian Waakye

Source: UGC

Following her monumental wins on the international stage, including global recognition from TikTok and securing a major trophy at the YEN Entertainment Awards 2025, Chef Abbys continues to use her platform to showcase West African heritage, this time capturing the attention of one of the United Kingdom's biggest internet icons.

Chef Abbys' asanka feast in UK

Nella Rose, widely recognised for her legendary, high-energy appearances on the Footasylum YouTube channel alongside Chunkz, Yung Filly, Harry Pinero, and Darkest Man, was treated to a true Ghanaian hospitality experience.

"We don't eat eggs like that!" Chef Abbys playfully captioned the teaser clip, capturing a hilarious moment of cultural exchange as she taught the UK star the proper etiquette of navigating a heavily loaded Ghanaian plate.

Instead of standard Western plates, Chef Abbys stayed strictly authentic, presenting her meticulously prepared meals—featuring rich, dark shito, classic waakye, soft fufu, and golden fried yams directly inside the iconic local Ghanaian earthenware bowl, popularly known as the Asanka or Apotoyewa.

The two content creators shared a natural, effortless connection on camera, laughing and swapping cultural stories as Nella, who is of Congolese descent, enthusiastically sampled the vibrant flavours of Ghana for her upcoming food vlog. The link-up highlights a growing trend of diaspora-based African creators actively leveraging food to bridge cultural gaps and celebrate their roots on mainstream platforms.

The Instagram video below shows Ghana’s Chef Abby’s link-up with the Footasylum queen, Nella Rose.

Reactions to Chef Abbys' featuring Nella Rose

The surprise collaboration has sent a massive wave of excitement through the entertainment and culinary communities, drawing heavy praise from top celebrities and fans alike:

Ghanaian soul artist Cina Soul cheered with deep admiration:

"The absolute best at thisss! What a phenomenal woman ❤️. Keep soaring, Abby!"

@abigaailx_ commented in excitement:

"Wow, this is literally the collaboration we never knew we completely needed! 🥳 Seeing Nella eat from an Asanka bowl is everything."

@nana_akuanyanks wrote with immense pride:

"I am super, super proud of Chef Abbys. Thank you for consistently putting in the heavy work to put Ghana out there on the global stage. 🔥🙌🔥🔥 By the way, please where is my own plate? 😂😂😂😂😂"

@fynnba_ added:

"Oh, we absolutely love this link-up!!! 🙌 Footasylum needs to bring Chef Abbys onto their next cooking show channel ASAP!"

@marilynjaharah reacted to the visuals:

"I absolutely love every bit of this! The food looks heavenly, and Nella looks incredibly gorgeous by the way. African excellence at its peak."

Watch the YouTube video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh