A Ghanaian mother went viral after sideline-coaching her daughter throughout a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu championship series in the US

Videos circulating on social media captured the mother delivering tactical instructions and words of encouragement during each bout

The footage sparked widespread conversation about parental involvement in youth sports and Ghana's growing presence in combat sports

A Ghanaian mother has captured hearts across social media after taking on the role of ringside coach during her daughter's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) championship series in the United States, helping guide the young athlete all the way to the top of the podium.

"Dɛkyɛ Bu Ne Nsa Mu": Ghanaian Mum Coaches Daughter to BJJ Gold Medal Win in US, Videos Warm Hearts

Source: Facebook

Videos of the duo, which have since gone viral, show the mother firmly stationed on the sidelines, calling out instructions and rallying her daughter between bouts with focused intensity.

Her involvement was not passive cheering from the stands; she remained visibly locked in, reading each match and communicating strategy in real time as her daughter navigated the competition.

Dɛkyɛ's mother fuels championship run

Throughout the tournament, the mother's voice served as a constant presence for the young competitor. Interestingly, all her instructions were delivered in Twi.

Whether offering tactical direction or a burst of motivation at critical moments, she stayed fully engaged from the first bout to the last.

The footage made it clear that the pair operated as a team, with the daughter trusting her mother's guidance under pressure.

Her efforts paid off when the young athlete claimed the gold medal, marking a significant achievement for the family and for Ghana on an international platform.

Ghanaians celebrate Dɛkyɛ's victory

The moment resonated deeply online, drawing admiration from many who praised the mother's dedication to her daughter's sporting development.

Beyond the medal itself, observers highlighted the broader message the duo embodied: that discipline, parental commitment, and consistent encouragement are central to nurturing young talent.

Many Ghanaians also expressed pride in the family's achievement, viewing the gold medal win as a reflection of the country's expanding footprint in combat sports.

The story has contributed to growing conversations about how involved parents can shape the trajectory of young athletes, particularly in disciplines that are still gaining wider recognition across the continent.

See the X (Twitter) videos of Dɛkyɛ's matches below:

Watch the Instagram video on Dɛkyɛ's exploits below:

Source: YEN.com.gh