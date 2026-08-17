Oteele Video Leak: Actor's Wife Gifty Nana Afriyie Publicly Apologises Amid Husband's Controversy
- Gifty Nana Afriyie, wife of Kumawood actor Oteele, recorded a public apology video following her husband's leaked footage controversy
- The selfie-style clip was filmed inside a van with family members and friends, several of whom wore Ghana national team jerseys
- Social media users reacted with a mix of support and confusion over why Gifty Nana Afriyie was the one asking for forgiveness
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Gifty Nana Afriyie, wife of popular Kumawood actor Oteele, has stepped forward to publicly apologise to Ghanaians after her husband became embroiled in controversy following the leak of a private video allegedly showing him with another woman.
In a selfie-style TikTok clip filmed inside a crowded van in Kumasi, Gifty appeared alongside her children, a number of whom wore Ghana national team jerseys.
An on-screen caption accompanied the footage, asking viewers for forgiveness "on behalf of my family" and expressing love for those watching.
Gospel audio played softly in the background, lending the video a tone that balanced remorse with warmth and family solidarity.
The clip comes in the wake of a leaked video involving her husband, the Kumawood actor widely known as Oteele, which spread rapidly across social media platforms and drew significant public attention.
The TikTok video of Oteele's wife publicly apologising to Ghanaians over her husband's controversy is below:
Kumawood actor Oteele's video leak controversy
Actor Oteele has made the headlines in recent days after an alleged trending video showing him and another woman, believed to be his female lover, surfaced on social media.
Amid the controversy, the actor has yet to publicly issue a statement to confirm or deny being the individual in the leaked video.
Oteele's wife's apology stirs debate online
Rather than staying silent, Gifty chose to face the conversation head-on, recording the video alongside those closest to her and directing her message squarely at the Ghanaian public.
Oteele's wife's decision to apologise personally, despite the scandal centring on her husband's actions, quickly became a talking point in its own right.
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The clip drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians online, with opinions split between those rallying behind the family and those questioning why Gifty felt the need to take responsibility at all.
YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of reactions below:
WA'BUSUA BETUMI AY3 WOTANFO said:
"Whatever that God has put together, no one should separate it 🙏."
Betty wrote:
"We love you more. May God strengthen and guide the family."
Esi asked:
"Why are you apologising for something you didn't do?"
Oteele apologises after private video leak
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kumawood actor Oteele, who publicly apologised during a TikTok Live session following backlash over a leaked private video.
His admission that "sin is a part of human nature" sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from Ghanaians, leaving many to question the sincerity of his remorse.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh