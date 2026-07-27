Nana Frimpong Zigah addressed DJ KA's status at Kessben FM during United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Kessben FM asked DJ KA to step aside temporarily, with management citing concerns about his psychological well-being

The Ghana Cyber Security Authority is investigating the alleged video leak, and two people have already been arrested

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Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Frimpong Zigah has set the record straight on the employment status of Kessben FM's DJ KA, firmly rejecting reports that the presenter had been suspended or dismissed from the station amid controversy over an alleged leaked private video.

Kessben FM insider Nana Frimpong Zigah speaks on DJ KA's saga and denies his suspension and dismissal reports. Image credit: Nana Frimpong Zigah, DJ KA

Source: Facebook

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, July 25, 2026, Nana Frimpong Zigah said those claims were simply inaccurate and did not reflect what had actually taken place between DJ KA and the station's management.

What Kessben FM Actually Decided

According to Nana Frimpong Zigah, management chose to have DJ KA temporarily step back from his on-air duties after considering the intense public scrutiny surrounding the matter.

The primary reason, he explained, was the station's concern for DJ KA's psychological state, with management believing the ongoing controversy could impair his emotional well-being and his overall performance on air.

He added that management was also mindful that some listeners might react negatively to the situation, which could affect both the presenter and the station.

Nana Frimpong Zigah was clear that this decision should not be read as the station endorsing any of the alleged conduct at the centre of the controversy.

He indicated that management views the issue as relating to events from DJ KA's past that have since resurfaced in the public domain.

Investigations Underway as AI Speculation Grows

On claims that DJ KA deliberately leaked the private video himself, Nana Frimpong Zigah dismissed such suggestions outright, stating there was no basis for the allegation and pointing out that DJ KA is well aware of Ghana's laws governing the publication and distribution of such content.

He confirmed that the Ghana Cyber Security Authority has taken up the matter and is actively investigating the circumstances of the alleged leak, corroborating earlier reports that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Regarding a second video that has been circulating on social media, Nana Frimpong Zigah urged caution, suggesting it may have been produced using artificial intelligence.

He called on the public to withhold judgement until authorities complete their investigations.

He also acknowledged claims that a third video exists but said he had not seen it and expressed reluctance to do so.

His comments have since ignited fresh online debate, with many welcoming the clarity his remarks brought to the situation while others continue to monitor developments as the relevant authorities pursue their investigations.

The X video of Nana Frimpong Zigah is below.

Kwaku Manu reacts to DJ KA video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu criticised Ghanaians for what he called a hypocritical reaction to DJ KA's alleged leaked video.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Manu questioned the moral authority of those attacking DJ KA online, pointing to the double standards in how such situations are often judged.

Source: YEN.com.gh