Prophet Eric Boahen Uche spoke out after his prophecy about Spain winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to be fulfilled

The Ghanaian preacher first declared Spain as champions during his 31 December watchnight service, months before the tournament

Prophet Uche addressed critics who doubted his prediction, insisting the prophetic ministry exists beyond human opinion or control

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has addressed the public after his prophecy about Spain winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to be fulfilled following the country's victory over Argentina in the final.

Eric Boahen Uche reacts after Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph appears to fulfil his earlier prophecy on December 31, 2026. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared on social media, the preacher reflected on the criticism he received after making the prediction and used the occasion to defend the prophetic ministry.

Eric Boahen Uche defends the prophetic

According to Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, the prophetic cannot be destroyed or stopped by anyone.

He declared that while people may attack or reject prophets, they cannot stop the prophetic from coming to pass.

"One thing I want to say is that you can't kill the prophetic. If you joke with it, you can die while the prophetic still lives," he said.

The preacher further stated that the Bible makes it clear that the prophetic ministry is everlasting, adding that even after Judgment Day, God will still send prophets. He explained that this is why the prophetic remains untouchable.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche also said people who choose not to believe in prophets are only doing themselves a disservice.

Eric Boahen Uche speaks on prophecy criticisms

According to him, when a prophet delivers a message from God, mocking or insulting the messenger does not prevent the prophecy from being fulfilled.

Recalling his prediction, he noted that he declared on December 31, 2025, that Spain would win the World Cup. He said many people insulted and ridiculed him after the prophecy was made, but the outcome of the tournament has shown that the prophetic word remained unchanged.

He advised people that instead of attacking prophets, they should seek prayer and intercession from them whenever God reveals something concerning their lives.

According to him, every prophecy should be seen as good because its purpose is to help people.

He explained that even when a prophecy appears to predict doom, it is meant to alert a person so they can pray and seek God's intervention rather than suffer the consequences.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche congratulated the newly crowned world champions and their supporters.

The Instagram video of Eric Boahen Uche speaking after his prophecy about Spain appeared fulfilled.

Appiah Stadium drags Prophet Uche

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Appiah Stadium slammed Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche over his spiritual predictions about the Black Stars.

The NDC-aligned media personality said the man of God's prophetic claims were fabricated and threatened to expose him.

Source: YEN.com.gh