Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of being afraid of him during a recent podcast interview

Stonebwoy fired back on social media, dismissing Shatta Wale's comments as lies and deflection

Fans believed Stonebwoy added a promotional link to boost his UK tour sales

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Several Ghanaians believe musician Stonebwoy used his ongoing feud with Shatta Wale as a clever strategy to promote a money-making agenda.

Fans believe Stonebwoy is cashing in on his feud with Shatta Wale. Image credit: Honest Bunch Podcast/Stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

The feud between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale was reignited following fresh comments from the latter.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of being afraid of him during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

That accusation triggered a reply from Stonebwoy, who also hit back strongly, dismissing the comments as lies.

The exchange added a new chapter to a rivalry that has spanned more than a decade, with both stars trading barbs on and off social media over the years.

Fans spot Stonebwoy's clever tour plug

Following Stonebwoy's hitback, some fans spotted a possible link to his upcoming show tucked into the post.

Twitter user Mr. Oj was among those who made the connection, referencing Stonebwoy's forthcoming BHIM Festival show in London.

Mr. Oj wrote:

"But why Stonebwoy add ein show link to that tweet… Efo wise oo"

The X post of fans spotting Stonebwoy's promotional link is below.

Some users agreed with Mr. Oj's observation, with several taking to the comments to share similar views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

PrettysoftboY wrote:

"He is not letting go of any small chance"

Bonegh said:

"We dey promote our show too, join. You think say we dey joke"

OK indicated:

"Dem get WhatsApp channel, aswear to God"

Prosper commented:

"Them dey play, but dey do business"

leroy exclaimed:

"Don't add and see. Smartest guy"

BIGGEST KAY remarked:

"Abi a talk say your man dey want join the trend sake of he dey come do ein program"

Ghanaians fear Webkid could be rearrested

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaians fear content creator Webkid could face renewed trouble after he mocked Stonebwoy in a sarcastic post referencing an old hug between the musician and Shatta Wale.

Many believed the remark could land him back in court, as Stonebwoy had earlier been identified as the person behind his arrest on May 7, 2026, over similar comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh