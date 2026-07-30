Osebo the Zaraman made a striking appearance at the final funeral rites of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Gomoa Mpota

A video shared by Dek360 captured the fashion icon being greeted with loud cheers from the crowd as he walked into the funeral grounds

Popular Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, known as Asabea, was also spotted at Gomoa Mpota for the funeral rites

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular fashion and outspoken personality Osebo the Zaraman has taken centre stage at the final funeral rites of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Osebo the Zaraman is hailed by the crowd as he arrives at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral grounds. Image credit: WithAlvin/Ask Media.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by Dek360, the fashion icon was hailed massively by the audience present as he arrived at the grounds.

The funeral rites of the late industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission proceeded at Gomoa Mpota despite the court injunction that had earlier cast uncertainty over whether the burial would go ahead.

On Wednesday morning, videos shared on social media showed the grounds filling up with mourners, church members and personalities paying their respects.

Osebo hailed on arrival at Apostle Safo's funeral

Dadzie TV shared a video in which Osebo the Zaraman appeared at the funeral grounds of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

In the video, the fashion entrepreneur was seen walking into the premises in his black and red attire as he was greeted with cheers from the crowd present.

The blogger indicated that Osebo's arrival drew loud cheers from those already gathered at the venue.

The X video of Osebo the Zaraman being hailed upon his arrival at the funeral grounds of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo is below.

Osebo the Zaraman is not the only entertainment personality who has made an appearance at the funeral grounds.

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, affectionately known as Asabea, was also spotted arriving at Gomoa Mpota for the final funeral rites of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Rainbow sign spotted at Gomoa Mpota ahead of burial

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a glowing ring around the moon at Gomoa Mpota sparked emotional reactions among followers of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, days before he was expected to be laid to rest at the venue.

Many believers described the sighting as Kantanka's symbolic rainbow, representing victory, hope and God's promise, with a similar sign said to have appeared during his 40-day observance ceremony months earlier.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh