Prophet Roja became emotional during a church service as he opened up about what he described as threats to his life

The Ghanaian man of God claimed individuals had been hired to follow him and spread false information to damage his reputation

A video of the emotional moment circulated on social media and drew mixed reactions from followers and critics alike

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Ghanaian man of God Prophet Roja broke down in tears before his congregation during a recent church service while speaking about what he described as coordinated attempts to end his life.

Prophet Roja breaks down in tears over alleged death threats during a church service. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: TikTok

Addressing worshippers directly, the man of God became visibly overwhelmed as he spoke about the pressures he says he faces as a result of his ministerial work.

He insisted that he carries out his spiritual duties free of charge, helping people without demanding payment, and said he could not understand why anyone would want him dead for doing so.

Prophet Roja's claims of surveillance, smear campaign

Prophet Roja told his congregation that he had repeatedly noticed vehicles and motorcycles tailing him, which he interpreted as acts of intimidation linked to his ministry.

He further alleged that certain individuals had been paid to circulate false information about him with the intent of damaging his name and public image.

The Ghanaian prophet maintained that the alleged threats were not born out of personal disputes but were instead directed at the work of God he had dedicated himself to.

He did not, however, publicly name any of the individuals he suspects are behind the alleged campaign, nor did he present any evidence to support his claims during the service.

The TikTok video is below:

Emotional video sparks online reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@MISS. SOVERE3 wrote:

"These tears have reached who called you for this work, Roja, for you didn't call yourself. Make him speak for you. You're highly protected."

@Evansmappiagyei said:

"Whoever made him cry will pay for it in the name of Jesus."

@Son of Rol added:

"Touch not my anointed... and do my prophet no harm... nothing can stop you, major."

@Munir-r commented:

"Very sad and emotional, but God is in control."

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh