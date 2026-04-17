Afia Schwarzenegger has faced off with a critic over her daughter, Pena's latest video, igniting fierce online reactions

The critic slammed Pena's appearance, while many fans praised Schwar for her efforts in raising her daughter

Afia Schwar's passionate defence of Pena sparked mixed reactions, celebrating her growth amidst criticism

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Social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has faced off with a section of her followers.

The face-off follows unfavourable remarks made by some of the fans in reaction to a video of her daughter, Pena, that she recently posted.

Afia Schwar blasts fan who criticised her daughter, Pena's, growth in latest video. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Schwar took to Facebook on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, to flaunt her daughter's new look online.

The video shows Pena, dressed in an all-black style from head to toe, wearing a black blouse, trousers, shoes, and a cross-body bag.

Standing in what looks like her mother's living room (Schwar's portraits were visible), the young girl turns around, holds her bag, and shows many different poses.

The proud mother, in her caption, described her daughter as an international model and 'osikanii kaakyire' (the lastborn of a rich person).

"My International Model,Osikanii Kaakyire 1.Miss Pena Geiling Amakona Boakye Duah."

See the Facebook video of Afia Schwar's daughter below:

Reactions to latest video of Afia Schwar's daughter

The video has divided opinions online. While many praised Afia Schwar for looking after Pena well, others criticised her.

Afia Schwarzenegger disses critic of daughter's video

A Facebook user named Destiny Riva commented on the post that Pena was looking lean.

"Afia, she doesn't look good ooo Seeing too much dry bone body," the critic wrote.

Afia Schwar swifly replied to the criticism, saying:

"Destiny Riva, come and adopt her... Kwasiaba. Stupid good-for-nothing human being. Even my daughter's toilet is more expensive than your entire life. Ofui, did your useless parents ever adopt even a cat to feed it?? Kwasiaba, did your USELESS father ever feed you 3 square meals...Wo maame y3 aboa ti s3 wo...Wo papa kwasia s3 wo hyebr3!!! Tell your USELESS family to try what I have done. NKWASIAFUORBA."

But the critic came back to insist:

"Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa Again... Too much dry bone feed that girl well!!!! Peace!"

Afia Schwarzenegger defends daughter, Pena, against online criticism. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: TikTok

Marina Beatriz Moniful also disagreed with Destiny Riva:

"Destiny Riva, aah, but she is looking ok. She is growing and looking beautiful or u want her to look like obesity? He looks cute and healthy."

Others hail Afia Schwar over daughter's growth

However, it was not all negative as many others hailed Afia Schwar.

Ewura Abena Konadu

"Life is private; nobody knows that sister Afia is working so hard to secure a bright future for her children, both local and international. sometimes mothers have to act like Vulture.)de ne kwasia 3p3 nyin ky3"

Solomon Obeng

"Eeeih, Pena has grown that huge? Wow, you force. God bless you."

La Maris Kriz said:

"Pena of yesterday has become a big girl."

Afia Schwarzenegger curses Mzbel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger cursed Mzbel by invoking the Antoa deity and called for major spiritual consequences for making alleged false claims about her.

Pouring ‘libation’ in her bathroom, the comedienne said the musician should be affected if the allegations were false, but if they were true, then the comedienne should suffer instead.

Source: YEN.com.gh