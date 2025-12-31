Godwin Asediba has joined the BBC after resigning from his position at Media General

The 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year has spoken about his new role and the motivation behind taking up the job

Netizens who reacted to the news congratulated him and wished him well in his new endeavour at the BBC

Award-winning investigative reporter and news anchor Godwin Asediba has broken his silence after officially joining the BBC.

Speaking about his new role, the reigning GJA Journalist of the Year, in an interview with Kafui Dey, expressed joy at joining the global media conglomerate.

Godwin Asediba speaks for the first time after joining the BBC Photo credit: @Godwin Asediba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated that joining the BBC was the right move for him in his quest to advance his career.

“I don’t know how I feel now. I can’t put words to it, but I’m happy. I’m happy that the journey has been progressive because, from winning all the major awards, you begin to ask yourself, ‘What next?’ There comes a point where you reflect as a journalist and say, ‘I’ve done this and that.’ I feel this is the next step and a new journey for me to penetrate the international space,” he said.

Godwin Asediba will be joining the BBC Focus on Africa team, where he hopes to emulate the strides the late Komla Dumor chalked during his time there.

“It has always been a dream to walk in Komla’s path because I believe he left a legacy, and I am looking forward to doing that as well,” he added

On how he landed the BBC role, he explained that he had actually applied for the position even before submitting his application for the BBC News Komla Dumor Award, which he ultimately won.

Godwin Asediba joins the BBC after leaving Media General Photo credit: @Godwin Asediba/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Godwin Asediba’s stellar media career

He announced his departure from Media General in a Facebook post on December 26, 2025, where he thanked the company and his colleagues for providing him with a platform to learn and grow as a journalist.

The year 2025 was remarkable for Godwin Asediba’s professional career, as he picked up notable awards, including the BBC News Komla Dumor Award and Overall Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

Godwin Asediba congratulated on BBC move

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated him on his new role at the BBC, with many wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Thirteen stated:

"Those practising good journalism will always be noticed."

Labelle opined:

"Well deserved, Godwin. We wish you all the best. Go make Ghana proud."

Tryptophan stated:

"He has worked hard, and God is blessing him."

Nana Adwoa Agyemang added:

"He has really worked hard oooo."

ewresyevans wrote:

"Ghana’s next Komla Dumor."

