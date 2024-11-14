Oteele made a recovery after his recent battle with a severe medical condition, which left him bedridden

The Kumawood actor, in a video, looked healthy and physically fit as he carried his pretty wife on his back

The video of Oteele carrying his wife on his back in their home triggered many reactions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood actor Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele, has made a recovery after his recent battle with a severe medical condition.

Kumawood actor Oteele makes a recovery from his severe illness and carries his wife on his back. Photo source: @biggiebossoteele

Source: Instagram

The comic actor was recently rumoured to be experiencing a severe health decline and was left bedridden and struggling to walk and speak.

A video that surfaced on social media left some Ghanaians concerned about him and his family. In the video, Oteele had an intravenous infusion on his hand. At the same time, his beautiful wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, appeared to be attending to him.

During an interview with blogger Nana Baffuor at his home, the Kumawood actor only muttered some inaudible words as he struggled to sleep due to the pain he was experiencing from the severe illness.

Oteele recovers, carries wife on his back

Oteele took to his official TikTok page to show the full extent of his recovery. He shared a video of a recent fun moment with his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, in their lovely home.

In the video, the comic actor, who wore only his boxer shorts, looked healthy and physically fit as he showed his love for his wife by carrying her on his back like a baby while two of their five children watched from behind.

Oteele, who regularly starred alongside Dr Likee in several Kumawood movies, moved around the living room with Gifty, who smiled as she enjoyed the experience while they were being filmed.

The couple burst into laughter after the actor got his wife down from his back and jokingly complained that she was too heavy. In the video's caption, Oteele thanked his fans for their prayers and support throughout his recent illness.

Watch the video below:

Oteele carrying his wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mpress1 commented:

"Wow, so lovely. God bless you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Batman said:

"Love is sweet."

Abena papabi commented:

"Sister, God bless you so much 🙏."

DONLYRIX said:

"🥰🥰🥰 Chop love cause it is yours."

SANDY DISTURB GHOST RIDER BA noted:

"Oh my goodness, God is good all the time 🙏🙏🙏."

Oteele's son shares positive health update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oteele's son shared a positive update on his father's health during his battle with a severe illness.

He posted a video of his parents, wearing matching white outfits, sitting in a chair and singing an emotional worship song to glorify God for the actor's life.

Oteele's son thanked Ghanaians for their prayers and support, adding that his father's health had progressed and he was feeling better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh