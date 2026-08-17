Meraiah Ekeinde, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, announced her engagement on Instagram in August 2026

The cinematic black-and-white clip opened with an aerial beachfront shot before revealing a close-up of Meraiah's pear-shaped engagement ring

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after the romantic announcement went public

Meraiah Ekeinde, daughter of Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has sent social media into a frenzy after announcing her engagement through a stunning video posted on Instagram in August 2026.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah, is set to marry after announcing her engagement. Image credit: Sharon TV

Source: Facebook

Meraiah Ekeinde's engagement announcement

The clip was anything but ordinary. It opened with a sweeping aerial view of a beachfront cityscape before cutting to a close-up of Meraiah's hand, a large pear-shaped ring sitting front and centre.

Shot entirely in black and white, the visuals carried an elegant, romantic quality that gave the announcement the feel of a short film rather than a simple social media post.

Meraiah also appeared alongside her partner in the video, the couple sharing a quiet, tender moment.

The post drew an immediate wave of congratulatory messages from fans, with the comment section quickly filling up as followers celebrated her next chapter.

Beyond the warm wishes, many also reacted with humour and admiration for the couple.

The Ekeinde family's special moment

Meraiah is one of four children born to Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, whose own marriage has long been a source of admiration among Nigerian fans.

Omotola has frequently shared moments from their relationship publicly over the years, making the family a familiar fixture in the public eye.

With the engagement now confirmed, followers are already looking ahead to what comes next for Meraiah and her fiancé, hoping for more details about their wedding plans in the months to come.

The Instagram video from Meraiah's engagement is below.

Reactions to Meraiah Ekeinde's engagement

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments as messages poured in from fans across social media.

Marvis Ike wrote:

"Congratulations!! ❤️."

George Ifeanyi said:

"Congratulations to her."

Habiba D Onmejeh commented:

"A big congratulations."

Stella Nkwocha added:

"Congratulations, my darling."

Cookie Tee reacts to Anita Akuffo's engagement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo's engagement announcement to Mr Opoku Sanaa garnered widespread attention on social media.

The heartfelt reactions from colleagues and fans alike underscore the excitement surrounding this significant milestone in her life.

In a delightful twist, Cookie Tee's enthusiastic congratulatory comment not only resonated with many but also sparked playful predictions among fans about her own future nuptials.

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Source: YEN.com.gh