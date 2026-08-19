"My Body, My Choice": Kisa Gbekle Travels to Turkey for Body Enhancement Surgery, Shares Video
- Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle travelled to Turkey in August 2026 for another body enhancement procedure
- The actress underwent body enhancement, including further work on her belly and waist during the Turkey visit
- Kisa Gbekle documented parts of the procedure and recovery process on social media for her followers
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Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle is back under the knife, this time travelling to Turkey for a body enhancement surgery, while also revisiting her belly and waist for additional work she had started during a previous trip.
The actress shared a video on 19 August 2026, walking her followers through the latest stage of her body transformation journey.
The footage, posted on her social media pages, included glimpses of the medical facility in Turkey where the procedures took place, giving fans a candid look at the experience from consultation through to recovery.
Kisa Gbekle's new silhouette decision
Kisa Gbekle was candid about her motivations, framing the trip as a deliberate step towards achieving a look she had set her sights on.
"I said I wanted a new silhouette... so I went for it," she wrote alongside the video.
She also made clear that the choice was entirely her own, brushing aside any expectation of justification.
"My body, my choice, my chapter. YOLO," she added.
The belly and waist work completed during this visit builds on procedures she had carried out in the same areas on a previous trip to Turkey, suggesting a longer-term approach to the transformation rather than a one-off decision.
Kisa Gbekle documents Turkey procedure online
What sets this latest update apart is how openly the actress has brought her audience along for the ride. Rather than simply sharing before-and-after results, Kisa Gbekle documented the process itself, including her time at the medical facility, making it one of the more transparent accounts of cosmetic surgery shared by a Ghanaian celebrity in recent memory.
An Instagram post accompanying the reveal shows her at the clinic as the procedures take place, offering followers a first-hand look at what the journey actually involves.
Watch Kisa Gbekle's Turkey video as shared on Instagram below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh