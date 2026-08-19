Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle travelled to Turkey in August 2026 for another body enhancement procedure

The actress underwent body enhancement, including further work on her belly and waist during the Turkey visit

Kisa Gbekle documented parts of the procedure and recovery process on social media for her followers

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle is back under the knife, this time travelling to Turkey for a body enhancement surgery, while also revisiting her belly and waist for additional work she had started during a previous trip.

Kisa Gbekle goes under the knife again in Turkey to get a silhouette figure. Photo source: @kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a video on 19 August 2026, walking her followers through the latest stage of her body transformation journey.

The footage, posted on her social media pages, included glimpses of the medical facility in Turkey where the procedures took place, giving fans a candid look at the experience from consultation through to recovery.

Kisa Gbekle's new silhouette decision

Kisa Gbekle was candid about her motivations, framing the trip as a deliberate step towards achieving a look she had set her sights on.

"I said I wanted a new silhouette... so I went for it," she wrote alongside the video.

She also made clear that the choice was entirely her own, brushing aside any expectation of justification.

"My body, my choice, my chapter. YOLO," she added.

The belly and waist work completed during this visit builds on procedures she had carried out in the same areas on a previous trip to Turkey, suggesting a longer-term approach to the transformation rather than a one-off decision.

Kisa Gbekle documents Turkey procedure online

What sets this latest update apart is how openly the actress has brought her audience along for the ride. Rather than simply sharing before-and-after results, Kisa Gbekle documented the process itself, including her time at the medical facility, making it one of the more transparent accounts of cosmetic surgery shared by a Ghanaian celebrity in recent memory.

An Instagram post accompanying the reveal shows her at the clinic as the procedures take place, offering followers a first-hand look at what the journey actually involves.

Watch Kisa Gbekle's Turkey video as shared on Instagram below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh